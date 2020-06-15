5 Carmine Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Space in the West Village? It's not a myth! This 2 Bedroom apartment on the second floor and has 1,220sf of indoor space and 126sf of private outdoor space and has just been completely renovated for you. This is the largest living room I have ever seen in the village with a separate office or walk-in closet and plenty of room for a separate dining area. The kitchen is all brand new with stainless appliances and dishwasher and the bathrooms are brand new with beautiful tile, designer sink, and shower doors. Best of all is your private outdoor deck which is large and secluded. And the icing on the cake is an in-unit Washer/Dryer. Located on Carmine Street, right next to the W4 Subway station which has the A,B,C,D,E,F,M trains, as well as Father Demo Sq, Joe's Pizza, Porto Rico, and a hundred other places that make the West Village the most desired place to live in Manhattan. Contact me today to see it in person! *Please note this is on the 2nd Floor*