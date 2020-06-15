All apartments in New York
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:43 PM

5 Carmine Street

5 Carmine Street · (646) 637-6377
Location

5 Carmine Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Space in the West Village? It's not a myth! This 2 Bedroom apartment on the second floor and has 1,220sf of indoor space and 126sf of private outdoor space and has just been completely renovated for you. This is the largest living room I have ever seen in the village with a separate office or walk-in closet and plenty of room for a separate dining area. The kitchen is all brand new with stainless appliances and dishwasher and the bathrooms are brand new with beautiful tile, designer sink, and shower doors. Best of all is your private outdoor deck which is large and secluded. And the icing on the cake is an in-unit Washer/Dryer. Located on Carmine Street, right next to the W4 Subway station which has the A,B,C,D,E,F,M trains, as well as Father Demo Sq, Joe's Pizza, Porto Rico, and a hundred other places that make the West Village the most desired place to live in Manhattan. Contact me today to see it in person! *Please note this is on the 2nd Floor*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Carmine Street have any available units?
5 Carmine Street has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Carmine Street have?
Some of 5 Carmine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Carmine Street currently offering any rent specials?
5 Carmine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Carmine Street pet-friendly?
No, 5 Carmine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 5 Carmine Street offer parking?
No, 5 Carmine Street does not offer parking.
Does 5 Carmine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 Carmine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Carmine Street have a pool?
No, 5 Carmine Street does not have a pool.
Does 5 Carmine Street have accessible units?
No, 5 Carmine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Carmine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Carmine Street has units with dishwashers.
