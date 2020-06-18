All apartments in New York
New York, NY
492 Broome Street
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:15 PM

492 Broome Street

492 Broome St · (646) 723-3022
Location

492 Broome St, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$16,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Classic Soho, Broome Street off West Broadway - BRAND NEW, FULLY RENOVATED, fully updated, restored, retouched, remarkable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom sprawling loft. Everything from floor to ceiling is brand new and top of line! A central living area with massive gourmet kitchen and massive wall of south facing windows define the dream of Soho loft living.

The custom top chef kitchen features Bertazzoni & Bosch, with full sized pro-grade range, fridge and dishwasher. Custom cabinetry and a central island make this a perfect creative and entertaining heart of the home.

Two over-sized bedrooms have 12' ceilings, new wood floors, and giant closets. Both bathrooms are en suite and spa-inspired. A third room through custom pocket doors can be used as a guest room or home office.

Everything in this incredible loft is custom built, All doors are solid wood, floors are British oak, and lighting is designed to the sharpest tee. Grab this rare find in classic Soho before it's gone!

We offer private showings and open houses by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 492 Broome Street have any available units?
492 Broome Street has a unit available for $16,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 492 Broome Street have?
Some of 492 Broome Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 492 Broome Street currently offering any rent specials?
492 Broome Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 492 Broome Street pet-friendly?
No, 492 Broome Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 492 Broome Street offer parking?
No, 492 Broome Street does not offer parking.
Does 492 Broome Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 492 Broome Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 492 Broome Street have a pool?
No, 492 Broome Street does not have a pool.
Does 492 Broome Street have accessible units?
No, 492 Broome Street does not have accessible units.
Does 492 Broome Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 492 Broome Street has units with dishwashers.
