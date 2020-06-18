492 Broome Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated hot tub range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Classic Soho, Broome Street off West Broadway - BRAND NEW, FULLY RENOVATED, fully updated, restored, retouched, remarkable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom sprawling loft. Everything from floor to ceiling is brand new and top of line! A central living area with massive gourmet kitchen and massive wall of south facing windows define the dream of Soho loft living.



The custom top chef kitchen features Bertazzoni & Bosch, with full sized pro-grade range, fridge and dishwasher. Custom cabinetry and a central island make this a perfect creative and entertaining heart of the home.



Two over-sized bedrooms have 12' ceilings, new wood floors, and giant closets. Both bathrooms are en suite and spa-inspired. A third room through custom pocket doors can be used as a guest room or home office.



Everything in this incredible loft is custom built, All doors are solid wood, floors are British oak, and lighting is designed to the sharpest tee. Grab this rare find in classic Soho before it's gone!



We offer private showings and open houses by appointment only.