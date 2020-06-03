49 West 12th Street

Amenities

This apartment is available immediately. Apartment 4H was originally designed by architectural designer, Greg Dufner, and sits on a tree-lined street in Greenwich Village. The apartment was featured in Dwell Magazine. When you walk into your new home, you are greeted by a unique feature: a dedicated foyer with custom built-in storage, giving the apartment a "house" feel. Apartment 4H was designed with dark fumed-oak boards with a matte Danish oil finish, which allows for seamless transition to each room. Your kitchen features bright oak cabinets and offers other clever solutions, including cabinet-mounted outlets (so there's none on the backsplash), LED light strips, and slim appliances from Liebherr and Miele, which add functionality with a minimal footprint. The living room is large enough to accommodate a dining room or a dedicated workspace. You'll pass through a walk-in closet, with over 100 square feet of space, to reach your contemporary bathroom which features a walk-in shower, console sink, and penny tile flooring.



4H is accessible to major subway lines but it lends itself well to working from home comfortably.

The building features a 24-Hour doorman, a roof deck and laundry room. The building is quiet, well maintained the maintenance payments make it possible to own your home for less than you can rent in the neighborhood.