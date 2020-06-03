All apartments in New York
49 West 12th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:32 AM

49 West 12th Street

49 West 12th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

49 West 12th Street, New York, NY 10011
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-H · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
doorman
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
This apartment is available immediately. Apartment 4H was originally designed by architectural designer, Greg Dufner, and sits on a tree-lined street in Greenwich Village. The apartment was featured in Dwell Magazine. When you walk into your new home, you are greeted by a unique feature: a dedicated foyer with custom built-in storage, giving the apartment a "house" feel. Apartment 4H was designed with dark fumed-oak boards with a matte Danish oil finish, which allows for seamless transition to each room. Your kitchen features bright oak cabinets and offers other clever solutions, including cabinet-mounted outlets (so there's none on the backsplash), LED light strips, and slim appliances from Liebherr and Miele, which add functionality with a minimal footprint. The living room is large enough to accommodate a dining room or a dedicated workspace. You'll pass through a walk-in closet, with over 100 square feet of space, to reach your contemporary bathroom which features a walk-in shower, console sink, and penny tile flooring.

4H is accessible to major subway lines but it lends itself well to working from home comfortably.
The building features a 24-Hour doorman, a roof deck and laundry room. The building is quiet, well maintained the maintenance payments make it possible to own your home for less than you can rent in the neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 West 12th Street have any available units?
49 West 12th Street has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 49 West 12th Street have?
Some of 49 West 12th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 West 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
49 West 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 West 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 49 West 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 49 West 12th Street offer parking?
No, 49 West 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 49 West 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 West 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 West 12th Street have a pool?
No, 49 West 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 49 West 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 49 West 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 49 West 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 West 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
