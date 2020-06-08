All apartments in New York
Find more places like 471 West 146th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
471 West 146th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

471 West 146th Street

471 West 146th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

471 West 146th Street, New York, NY 10031
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
new construction
Fully Furnished Step into historynestled on the finest neighborhood block in NYCs Sugar Hillthis eloquent newly constructed (never lived in townhouse unit) boasts jaw-dropping original wood and plaster detail thru-out the 3 bedroom, 3 baths, 7 rooms, cellar + garden and 11+ ceilings. Stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, microwave and Washer Dryer!!! Amazing closet space. Elegant prewar detail in a post war building with expansive marble baths. Located in landmarked Hamilton Heights, around the corner from historic Grange, Alexander Hamiltons summer home, CUNYs City College and The Harlem School of Arts, three minutes to The Dance Theater of Harlem and one minute to the Hamilton Grange branch of the New York Public Library, this townhouse is culturally situated in rich history. A plethora of fantastic restaurants abound in this FreshDirect zoned area including Ill Caffe Latte, The Grange, Harlem Public House, Mountain Bird, Dinosaur BBQ, Londels Supper Club, and more. Three minutes to the A, B, C, D, & #1 trains @ W 145th, giving you a 10 to 15-minute ride to midtown Manhattan (59th Street, 47-50th, 42nd Street) and one minute to cross-town buses at Convent Avenue and W. 145th giving you access to the 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and Metro-North-New Haven trains. A parking garage is situated around the corner on St. Nicholas Avenue. Hearth and history are all combined in this exquisite and essential enclave in historic Hamilton Heights.,Step into history...nestled on the finest neighborhood block in NYCs Sugar Hill...this eloquent newly constructed (never lived in townhouse unit) boasts jaw-dropping original wood and plaster detail thru-out the 3 bedroom, 3 baths, 7 rooms, cellar garden and 11 ceilings. Stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, microwave and Washer Dryer!!! Amazing closet space. Elegant prewar detail in a post war building with expansive marble baths. Located in landmarked Hamilton Heights, around the corner from historic Grange, Alexander Hamiltons summer home, CUNYs City College and The Harlem School of Arts, three minutes to The Dance Theater of Harlem and one minute to the Hamilton Grange branch of the New York Public Library, this townhouse is culturally situated in rich history. A plethora of fantastic restaurants abound in this FreshDirect zoned area including Ill Caffe Latte, The Grange, Harlem Public House, Mountain Bird, Dinosaur BBQ, Londels Supper Club, and more. Three minutes to the A, B, C, D, & #1 trains W 145th, giving you a 10 - to 15-minute ride to midtown Manhattan (59th Street, 47-50th, 42nd Street) and one minute to cross-town buses at Convent Avenue and W. 145th giving you access to the 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and Metro-North-New Haven trains. A parking garage is situated around the corner on St. Nicholas Avenue. Hearth and history are all combined in this exquisite and essential enclave in historic Hamilton Heights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 471 West 146th Street have any available units?
471 West 146th Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 471 West 146th Street have?
Some of 471 West 146th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 471 West 146th Street currently offering any rent specials?
471 West 146th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 471 West 146th Street pet-friendly?
No, 471 West 146th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 471 West 146th Street offer parking?
Yes, 471 West 146th Street does offer parking.
Does 471 West 146th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 471 West 146th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 471 West 146th Street have a pool?
No, 471 West 146th Street does not have a pool.
Does 471 West 146th Street have accessible units?
No, 471 West 146th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 471 West 146th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 471 West 146th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 471 West 146th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity