47 EAST 1ST STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated clubhouse microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

NO FEE! DUPLEX apartment near Houston at the nexus of East Village/LES. Great place to entertain or simply call home as it gives you the feel as if you are getting two separate apartments for the price of one each floor even has its own private entrance!! This classy apartment offers high ceilings, brand new appliances such as a dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer IN UNIT, video and voice intercom security. This unit also has amazing closet and storage space. F train is 2 minutes away, 6 train is 3 minutes away, whole Foods is 4 minutes away. Bowery, Soho, LES, NYU, East River all within a 10 minute walk. Restaurants, bars, delis, diners, hookah lounges, parks...all of this surrounds the apartment. Unit is also pet friendly. This amazingly unique duplex is a gem in the East Village and will certainly not last. CALL\TEXT Krystina for a showing, 314-713-6835