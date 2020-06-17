All apartments in New York
47 EAST 1ST STREET
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:17 AM

47 EAST 1ST STREET

47 East 1st Street · (314) 713-6835
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

47 East 1st Street, New York, NY 10003
Bowery

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
NO FEE! DUPLEX apartment near Houston at the nexus of East Village/LES. Great place to entertain or simply call home as it gives you the feel as if you are getting two separate apartments for the price of one each floor even has its own private entrance!! This classy apartment offers high ceilings, brand new appliances such as a dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer IN UNIT, video and voice intercom security. This unit also has amazing closet and storage space. F train is 2 minutes away, 6 train is 3 minutes away, whole Foods is 4 minutes away. Bowery, Soho, LES, NYU, East River all within a 10 minute walk. Restaurants, bars, delis, diners, hookah lounges, parks...all of this surrounds the apartment. Unit is also pet friendly. This amazingly unique duplex is a gem in the East Village and will certainly not last. CALL\TEXT Krystina for a showing, 314-713-6835

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 EAST 1ST STREET have any available units?
47 EAST 1ST STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 47 EAST 1ST STREET have?
Some of 47 EAST 1ST STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 EAST 1ST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
47 EAST 1ST STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 EAST 1ST STREET pet-friendly?
No, 47 EAST 1ST STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 47 EAST 1ST STREET offer parking?
No, 47 EAST 1ST STREET does not offer parking.
Does 47 EAST 1ST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47 EAST 1ST STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 EAST 1ST STREET have a pool?
No, 47 EAST 1ST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 47 EAST 1ST STREET have accessible units?
No, 47 EAST 1ST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 47 EAST 1ST STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 EAST 1ST STREET has units with dishwashers.
