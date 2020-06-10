All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

469 West 140th Street

469 West 140th Street · (212) 381-2241
Location

469 West 140th Street, New York, NY 10031
Hamilton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit GARDEN · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Let's discuss! Do not miss the opportunity to lease one of these renovated 2 Bedroom/ 2 bath floor through units in coveted Hamilton Heights Townhouse. Ground floor unit has PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACE. All units are offered either fully furnished or can be delivered empty with consideration. Short term leases also considered. These units offer full southern exposure sunlight that drenches the living & dining room as soon as you enter the space. Features a large fully stocked kitchen with pristine granite counter tops, full sized stainless steel appliances, as well as maple cabinetry with endless storage space. Hardwood floors throughout the unit. Features full sized stacked washer & dryer tucked away. This unit provides ample closet space throughout. The 1st Queen sized bedroom offers generous double door walk in closet and north facing window. The master bedroom on the North end of the unit features an en suite full bath with jet tub. Ground unit has access to the private outdoor space is what makes this unit truly special. The layout of this unit is perfect for the savvy New York resident seeking functionality, convenience, and a neighborhood to brag about. The townhouse has smart lock key-less entry system located on a serene tree lined street with low traffic facing the breath taking architecture of City College. Tons of shops, bars & restaurants such as Then Grange, Fumo, Hogshead Tavern, Oso right outside your door! 20 mins to midtown from either the 1 Train on 137th & Broadway or the Express ABCD lines at 145th & St. Nicholas Ave. Virtual tours at request

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 469 West 140th Street have any available units?
469 West 140th Street has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 469 West 140th Street have?
Some of 469 West 140th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 469 West 140th Street currently offering any rent specials?
469 West 140th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 469 West 140th Street pet-friendly?
No, 469 West 140th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 469 West 140th Street offer parking?
No, 469 West 140th Street does not offer parking.
Does 469 West 140th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 469 West 140th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 469 West 140th Street have a pool?
No, 469 West 140th Street does not have a pool.
Does 469 West 140th Street have accessible units?
No, 469 West 140th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 469 West 140th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 469 West 140th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
