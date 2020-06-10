469 West 140th Street

Amenities

Let's discuss! Do not miss the opportunity to lease one of these renovated 2 Bedroom/ 2 bath floor through units in coveted Hamilton Heights Townhouse. Ground floor unit has PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACE. All units are offered either fully furnished or can be delivered empty with consideration. Short term leases also considered. These units offer full southern exposure sunlight that drenches the living & dining room as soon as you enter the space. Features a large fully stocked kitchen with pristine granite counter tops, full sized stainless steel appliances, as well as maple cabinetry with endless storage space. Hardwood floors throughout the unit. Features full sized stacked washer & dryer tucked away. This unit provides ample closet space throughout. The 1st Queen sized bedroom offers generous double door walk in closet and north facing window. The master bedroom on the North end of the unit features an en suite full bath with jet tub. Ground unit has access to the private outdoor space is what makes this unit truly special. The layout of this unit is perfect for the savvy New York resident seeking functionality, convenience, and a neighborhood to brag about. The townhouse has smart lock key-less entry system located on a serene tree lined street with low traffic facing the breath taking architecture of City College. Tons of shops, bars & restaurants such as Then Grange, Fumo, Hogshead Tavern, Oso right outside your door! 20 mins to midtown from either the 1 Train on 137th & Broadway or the Express ABCD lines at 145th & St. Nicholas Ave. Virtual tours at request