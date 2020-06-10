All apartments in New York
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:31 PM

467 West 140th Street

467 West 140th Street · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

467 West 140th Street, New York, NY 10031
Hamilton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
media room
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Charming two bedroom with massive backyard in historic Hamilton Heights. The apartment can come furnished or unfurnished with fully equipped kitchen including dining table, full sized beds and sofa. There is ample closet space throughout including a walk-in closet. Bathroom is renovated including a shower and bathtub. Conveniently located with close proximity to City College, Columbia University, Apollo Theater, St. Nicholas Park and Riverbank State Park. Virtual tour available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 467 West 140th Street have any available units?
467 West 140th Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 467 West 140th Street have?
Some of 467 West 140th Street's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 467 West 140th Street currently offering any rent specials?
467 West 140th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 467 West 140th Street pet-friendly?
No, 467 West 140th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 467 West 140th Street offer parking?
No, 467 West 140th Street does not offer parking.
Does 467 West 140th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 467 West 140th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 467 West 140th Street have a pool?
No, 467 West 140th Street does not have a pool.
Does 467 West 140th Street have accessible units?
No, 467 West 140th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 467 West 140th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 467 West 140th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
