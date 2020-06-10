467 West 140th Street

Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets media room bathtub furnished

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Charming two bedroom with massive backyard in historic Hamilton Heights. The apartment can come furnished or unfurnished with fully equipped kitchen including dining table, full sized beds and sofa. There is ample closet space throughout including a walk-in closet. Bathroom is renovated including a shower and bathtub. Conveniently located with close proximity to City College, Columbia University, Apollo Theater, St. Nicholas Park and Riverbank State Park. Virtual tour available upon request.