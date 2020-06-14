All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

46 West 69th Street

46 West 69th Street · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

46 West 69th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
JUST LISTED! 69th/Central Park West. PARK BLOCK PET-FRIENDLY building! LIGHT ABOUNDS in this absolutely unique SOUTH-FACING prewar rare gem of a find! This home features a MASSIVE 18X17 living room, 16 ft bedroom, stunning woodwork and original prewar details, plentiful closets, and VAULTED 11FT CEILINGS! Exuding pure character and charm, this apartment is absolutely unique, and unlike anything else on the market. Take in summer nights on your PRIVATE BALCONY and enjoy the best the Upper West Side has to offer. Situated in a quintessentially beautiful, well-cared-for NYC brownstone with unique character and charm (+ laundry!), you'll be proud to call this space home. Bonus: A clean & well-maintained building w great super & staff. Enjoy the best the Upper West Side has to offer.BONUS! TOP-RATED MANHATTAN LANDLORD! Google "Fine Times Top 12 Manhattan Landlords" to learn more. (see #8)BEST BLOCK ON THE UPPER WEST SIDE!!IDEALLY LOCATED on tranquil tree-lined West 69th street you are a short distance from the 1/2/3/B/C trains and cross-town transportation, as well as our wonderful local treasures: Shake Shack, Lincoln Center, Trader Joe's, Equinox, Magnolia Bakery, Sony Lincoln Square Cinemas, Columbus Avenue shopping, and of course Central Park, just to name a few. WILL NOT LAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 West 69th Street have any available units?
46 West 69th Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 46 West 69th Street currently offering any rent specials?
46 West 69th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 West 69th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 46 West 69th Street is pet friendly.
Does 46 West 69th Street offer parking?
No, 46 West 69th Street does not offer parking.
Does 46 West 69th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 West 69th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 West 69th Street have a pool?
No, 46 West 69th Street does not have a pool.
Does 46 West 69th Street have accessible units?
No, 46 West 69th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 46 West 69th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 46 West 69th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46 West 69th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 West 69th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
