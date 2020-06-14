46 West 69th Street

Amenities

JUST LISTED! 69th/Central Park West. PARK BLOCK PET-FRIENDLY building! LIGHT ABOUNDS in this absolutely unique SOUTH-FACING prewar rare gem of a find! This home features a MASSIVE 18X17 living room, 16 ft bedroom, stunning woodwork and original prewar details, plentiful closets, and VAULTED 11FT CEILINGS! Exuding pure character and charm, this apartment is absolutely unique, and unlike anything else on the market. Take in summer nights on your PRIVATE BALCONY and enjoy the best the Upper West Side has to offer. Situated in a quintessentially beautiful, well-cared-for NYC brownstone with unique character and charm (+ laundry!), you'll be proud to call this space home. Bonus: A clean & well-maintained building w great super & staff. Enjoy the best the Upper West Side has to offer.BONUS! TOP-RATED MANHATTAN LANDLORD! Google "Fine Times Top 12 Manhattan Landlords" to learn more. (see #8)BEST BLOCK ON THE UPPER WEST SIDE!!IDEALLY LOCATED on tranquil tree-lined West 69th street you are a short distance from the 1/2/3/B/C trains and cross-town transportation, as well as our wonderful local treasures: Shake Shack, Lincoln Center, Trader Joe's, Equinox, Magnolia Bakery, Sony Lincoln Square Cinemas, Columbus Avenue shopping, and of course Central Park, just to name a few. WILL NOT LAST!