46 Laight Street

Full-floor loft luxury is yours in this impeccable two-bedroom, two-bathroom plus home office residence in a coveted Tribeca block.A key-locked elevator whisks you to this sprawling 2,092-square-foot contemporary showplace filled with wide-plank hardwood floors, soaring beamed ceilings, designer lighting and bright oversized windows on three exposures. Bask in front of gorgeous skyline views and a warm gas fireplace in the spacious living room wrapped in five windows facing south and west. This generous 22-foot-wide floor plan accommodates lavish sitting and dining areas, and the adjacent open kitchen is outfitted with sleek cabinetry and premium appliances by Viking and Sub-Zero, including a fully vented gas range, dishwasher and microwave/convection oven.An extra-large home office, walk-in closet and laundry room line the home's long, private hallway, providing a space for every task and need. At the end, the north-facing master suite dazzles with a private balcony, walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom featuring floor-to-ceiling tile, a soaking tub, a glass shower and floating double vanity. The second bedroom is placed near the equally well-appointed guest bathroom, and central HVAC and a security system ensure year-round comfort and safety.Located on cobblestoned Laight Street, within the sought-after Tribeca Historic District, this 1874 brick and cast-iron building is now a boutique three-unit condominium, where residents enjoy a virtual doorman system. The wonders of Tribeca unfold just outside your door, including first-class dining and shopping, plus the fantastic outdoor space and recreation found at 500-acre Hudson River Park. Nearby 1 and A/C/E trains provide excellent access to the rest of the city.