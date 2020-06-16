All apartments in New York
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

46 Laight Street

46 Laight Street · (212) 941-2560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

46 Laight Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$11,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
Full-floor loft luxury is yours in this impeccable two-bedroom, two-bathroom plus home office residence in a coveted Tribeca block.A key-locked elevator whisks you to this sprawling 2,092-square-foot contemporary showplace filled with wide-plank hardwood floors, soaring beamed ceilings, designer lighting and bright oversized windows on three exposures. Bask in front of gorgeous skyline views and a warm gas fireplace in the spacious living room wrapped in five windows facing south and west. This generous 22-foot-wide floor plan accommodates lavish sitting and dining areas, and the adjacent open kitchen is outfitted with sleek cabinetry and premium appliances by Viking and Sub-Zero, including a fully vented gas range, dishwasher and microwave/convection oven.An extra-large home office, walk-in closet and laundry room line the home's long, private hallway, providing a space for every task and need. At the end, the north-facing master suite dazzles with a private balcony, walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom featuring floor-to-ceiling tile, a soaking tub, a glass shower and floating double vanity. The second bedroom is placed near the equally well-appointed guest bathroom, and central HVAC and a security system ensure year-round comfort and safety.Located on cobblestoned Laight Street, within the sought-after Tribeca Historic District, this 1874 brick and cast-iron building is now a boutique three-unit condominium, where residents enjoy a virtual doorman system. The wonders of Tribeca unfold just outside your door, including first-class dining and shopping, plus the fantastic outdoor space and recreation found at 500-acre Hudson River Park. Nearby 1 and A/C/E trains provide excellent access to the rest of the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Laight Street have any available units?
46 Laight Street has a unit available for $11,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 46 Laight Street have?
Some of 46 Laight Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Laight Street currently offering any rent specials?
46 Laight Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Laight Street pet-friendly?
No, 46 Laight Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 46 Laight Street offer parking?
No, 46 Laight Street does not offer parking.
Does 46 Laight Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 Laight Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Laight Street have a pool?
No, 46 Laight Street does not have a pool.
Does 46 Laight Street have accessible units?
No, 46 Laight Street does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Laight Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 Laight Street has units with dishwashers.
