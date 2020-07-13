46 Eldridge Street

Amenities

High ceilings and flooded with light! Only four flights up, this west-facing apartment has unobstructed views allowing for daylight to come through the entire length of the one bedroom/flex 2 bedroom home.Recently updated, the apartment features granite counters in the kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Ceramic tile outfits the kitchen and bathroom floors, while the living room and bedroom boast ebony wood flooring. Opposite the kitchen is a useful built-in table for bar-height dining or a dedicated work space. The rear bedroom has two windows with blackout shades, a closet, and room for a full size mattress.Traveling to the Grand Avenue subway station (B/D) just a short distance away, you'll pass cherished parks, fragrant floral shops, colorful produce stands, and appreciate neighborhood's undeniable energy. The F line at East Broadway is also convenient. This is a excellent location from which to enjoy the very best of downtown!