46 Eldridge Street
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

46 Eldridge Street, New York, NY 10002
Chinatown

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
High ceilings and flooded with light! Only four flights up, this west-facing apartment has unobstructed views allowing for daylight to come through the entire length of the one bedroom/flex 2 bedroom home.Recently updated, the apartment features granite counters in the kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Ceramic tile outfits the kitchen and bathroom floors, while the living room and bedroom boast ebony wood flooring. Opposite the kitchen is a useful built-in table for bar-height dining or a dedicated work space. The rear bedroom has two windows with blackout shades, a closet, and room for a full size mattress.Traveling to the Grand Avenue subway station (B/D) just a short distance away, you'll pass cherished parks, fragrant floral shops, colorful produce stands, and appreciate neighborhood's undeniable energy. The F line at East Broadway is also convenient. This is a excellent location from which to enjoy the very best of downtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Eldridge Street have any available units?
46 Eldridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 46 Eldridge Street have?
Some of 46 Eldridge Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Eldridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
46 Eldridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Eldridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 46 Eldridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 46 Eldridge Street offer parking?
No, 46 Eldridge Street does not offer parking.
Does 46 Eldridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 Eldridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Eldridge Street have a pool?
No, 46 Eldridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 46 Eldridge Street have accessible units?
No, 46 Eldridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Eldridge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 46 Eldridge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
