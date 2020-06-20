All apartments in New York
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:45 AM

46 East 91st Street

46 East 91st Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

46 East 91st Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-B · Avail. now

$5,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
Move in now, don't pay rent until 7/1!

Large and beautifully renovated two bedroom, two baths apartment in prewar elevator-man building located on Madison Avenue in the heart of Carnegie Hill.

Be welcomed by a gracious entry foyer that leads to a large living room with Western exposure, renovated eat-in kitchen with stone counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

Master KING SIZED bedroom with its ensuite bathroom and good closets space, hardwood floors, and prewar detail throughout.

The building has a 24 hour elevator man, and located on Madison Avenue, just one block from Central Park, Museum Mile, great shopping & restaurants.

Laundry room on site. Pets are welcome on a case by case basis.,Large renovated two bedrooms, two baths apartment in prewar elevator-man building located on Madison Avenue in the heart of Carnegie Hill, large living room with separate dining area, separate kitchen getting new stainless appliances and new kitchen floor, two king-size bedrooms, hardwood floors, and details. Pets OK on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 East 91st Street have any available units?
46 East 91st Street has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 46 East 91st Street have?
Some of 46 East 91st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 East 91st Street currently offering any rent specials?
46 East 91st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 East 91st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 46 East 91st Street is pet friendly.
Does 46 East 91st Street offer parking?
No, 46 East 91st Street does not offer parking.
Does 46 East 91st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 East 91st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 East 91st Street have a pool?
No, 46 East 91st Street does not have a pool.
Does 46 East 91st Street have accessible units?
No, 46 East 91st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 46 East 91st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 46 East 91st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
