46 East 91st Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel elevator

Move in now, don't pay rent until 7/1!



Large and beautifully renovated two bedroom, two baths apartment in prewar elevator-man building located on Madison Avenue in the heart of Carnegie Hill.



Be welcomed by a gracious entry foyer that leads to a large living room with Western exposure, renovated eat-in kitchen with stone counter tops and stainless steel appliances.



Master KING SIZED bedroom with its ensuite bathroom and good closets space, hardwood floors, and prewar detail throughout.



The building has a 24 hour elevator man, and located on Madison Avenue, just one block from Central Park, Museum Mile, great shopping & restaurants.



