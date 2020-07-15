All apartments in New York
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:46 AM

459 W 50TH

459 West 50th Street · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

459 West 50th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Renovated 3 bedroom with private roof deck. Granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher and wine cooler, marble bathroom, hardwood floors, and exposed brick. Washer/dryer in unit. Available for September 1st occupancy. Located just steps from great shopping in the Theatre District, restaurants. Conveniently located around the corner from the M11 and M50 bus lines and close to several subway lines, including the C, E, and 1 trains.Please contact office for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 459 W 50TH have any available units?
459 W 50TH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 459 W 50TH have?
Some of 459 W 50TH's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 459 W 50TH currently offering any rent specials?
459 W 50TH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 W 50TH pet-friendly?
No, 459 W 50TH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 459 W 50TH offer parking?
No, 459 W 50TH does not offer parking.
Does 459 W 50TH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 459 W 50TH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 W 50TH have a pool?
No, 459 W 50TH does not have a pool.
Does 459 W 50TH have accessible units?
No, 459 W 50TH does not have accessible units.
Does 459 W 50TH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 459 W 50TH has units with dishwashers.
