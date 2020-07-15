459 W 50TH

Amenities

Renovated 3 bedroom with private roof deck. Granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher and wine cooler, marble bathroom, hardwood floors, and exposed brick. Washer/dryer in unit. Available for September 1st occupancy. Located just steps from great shopping in the Theatre District, restaurants. Conveniently located around the corner from the M11 and M50 bus lines and close to several subway lines, including the C, E, and 1 trains.Please contact office for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!