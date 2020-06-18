All apartments in New York
456 W 57TH ST.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

456 W 57TH ST.

456 West 57th Street · (646) 624-9373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

456 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
TRUE 5 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom apartment perfect for shares. It was completely Gut Renovated and Everything is BRAND NEW!!! The apartment includes Oak flooring, high ceilings with ceiling fans, a large granite kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and kitchen cabinets. Built in closet spaces, 5 huge bedrooms which fit queen sized beds, and two fantastic large living spaces. This is a walk up building only two blocks from Central Park, Columbus Circle, Hudson Hotel, Etc. Etc. Building has a laundry room, and is near many great Midtown West bars and restaurants. 24/7 rooftop access available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 W 57TH ST. have any available units?
456 W 57TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 456 W 57TH ST. have?
Some of 456 W 57TH ST.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 456 W 57TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
456 W 57TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 W 57TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 456 W 57TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 456 W 57TH ST. offer parking?
No, 456 W 57TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 456 W 57TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 456 W 57TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 W 57TH ST. have a pool?
No, 456 W 57TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 456 W 57TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 456 W 57TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 456 W 57TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 456 W 57TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
