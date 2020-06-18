456 W 57TH ST.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

TRUE 5 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom apartment perfect for shares. It was completely Gut Renovated and Everything is BRAND NEW!!! The apartment includes Oak flooring, high ceilings with ceiling fans, a large granite kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and kitchen cabinets. Built in closet spaces, 5 huge bedrooms which fit queen sized beds, and two fantastic large living spaces. This is a walk up building only two blocks from Central Park, Columbus Circle, Hudson Hotel, Etc. Etc. Building has a laundry room, and is near many great Midtown West bars and restaurants. 24/7 rooftop access available