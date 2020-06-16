All apartments in New York
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:10 AM

454 West 22nd Street

454 West 22nd Street · (646) 750-1989
Location

454 West 22nd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-C · Avail. now

$4,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

Beautiful 3-Bedroom Apartment Now Available in Chelsea + No Fee!

This is a beautiful, light filled TRUE 3 bedroom/1bath apartment, located at 454 West 22nd Street a gorgeous restored building just steps away from the High Line and all the nightlife entertainment of West Chelsea. The unit was recently gut renovated, boasting hardwood floors, a brand new kitchen and modern bathroom.

Other features include:
- Stainless steel appliances
- Dishwasher
- White shaker kitchen cabinets
- Subway tile
- Quartz counters
- Pre-war detail, including exposed brick + decorative fireplace
- Large windows for ample light
- Communal resident backyard, perfect for summer!
- Keyless entry + phone-integrated intercom
- Pets welcome, guarantors accepted!

No security Deposit this apartment can be rented deposit-free with Rhino.

Truly a must see, get an exclusive first peek at your charming and character filled new home!

,NO FEE Newly Renovated 3Bed in the heart of Chelsea!
This is a beautiful, light filled 3 bedroom apartment- just steps away from the ever so popular High Line, Chelsea Park, and all the nightlife entertainment of West Chelsea, and a short walk from the A, C, E, 1, 2 and 3 subway lines. The unit features a stunning, brand new kitchen and modern bathroom.
Other features include:
- New stainless steel appliances
- Dishwasher
- White shaker kitchen cabinets
- Subway tiles
- Unique exposed brick wall and fireplace
- Large windows for an abundance of natural light
- Pets welcome, guarantors accepted!
Truly a must see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character filled home! To schedule an appointment today, contact:
Nathan, nth@mns.com
917-459-2674

*No fee for direct clients only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 454 West 22nd Street have any available units?
454 West 22nd Street has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 454 West 22nd Street have?
Some of 454 West 22nd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 454 West 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
454 West 22nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 454 West 22nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 454 West 22nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 454 West 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 454 West 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 454 West 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 454 West 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 454 West 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 454 West 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 454 West 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 454 West 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 454 West 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 454 West 22nd Street has units with dishwashers.
