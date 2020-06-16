Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly key fob access

Beautiful 3-Bedroom Apartment Now Available in Chelsea + No Fee!



This is a beautiful, light filled TRUE 3 bedroom/1bath apartment, located at 454 West 22nd Street a gorgeous restored building just steps away from the High Line and all the nightlife entertainment of West Chelsea. The unit was recently gut renovated, boasting hardwood floors, a brand new kitchen and modern bathroom.



Other features include:

- Stainless steel appliances

- Dishwasher

- White shaker kitchen cabinets

- Subway tile

- Quartz counters

- Pre-war detail, including exposed brick + decorative fireplace

- Large windows for ample light

- Communal resident backyard, perfect for summer!

- Keyless entry + phone-integrated intercom

- Pets welcome, guarantors accepted!



No security Deposit this apartment can be rented deposit-free with Rhino.



Truly a must see, get an exclusive first peek at your charming and character filled new home!



