Amenities
Contact us to:
1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent
Beautiful 3-Bedroom Apartment Now Available in Chelsea + No Fee!
This is a beautiful, light filled TRUE 3 bedroom/1bath apartment, located at 454 West 22nd Street a gorgeous restored building just steps away from the High Line and all the nightlife entertainment of West Chelsea. The unit was recently gut renovated, boasting hardwood floors, a brand new kitchen and modern bathroom.
Other features include:
- Stainless steel appliances
- Dishwasher
- White shaker kitchen cabinets
- Subway tile
- Quartz counters
- Pre-war detail, including exposed brick + decorative fireplace
- Large windows for ample light
- Communal resident backyard, perfect for summer!
- Keyless entry + phone-integrated intercom
- Pets welcome, guarantors accepted!
No security Deposit this apartment can be rented deposit-free with Rhino.
Truly a must see, get an exclusive first peek at your charming and character filled new home!
Nathan, nth@mns.com
917-459-2674
*No fee for direct clients only