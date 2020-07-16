45 West 54th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry bike storage hot tub

Net effective rent listed. Available end of July or August 1st. Beautifully renovated, large alcove studio in prime Midtown location.



Looking for an absolutely impeccable apartment to call home? Well, look no further. Filled with fantastic southern light, Apartment 8D welcomes you with a wonderfully expansive layout. The floor plan provides a seamless setup for living, dining and sleeping. The separate, windowed kitchen has been outfitted with abundant cabinetry, beautiful stone backsplash, and new stainless steel appliances. The spa-like bathroom is in excellent condition, featuring floor to ceiling tile work, penny round flooring, half-glass walk-in shower, and ample storage. Ebony hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted and ready for move-in!



The Aristocrat is a full-time doorman building with central laundry room and bike storage. Its prime midtown location is close to everything this amazing city offers including: Central Park, Rockefeller Center, MoMa, Radio City Music Hall, 5th Avenue shopping, phenomenal restaurants and more. Subway transportation is nearby with many options: N, R, Q, W, B, D, F, M, E, and 1 trains. No dogs allowed. Board approval required.