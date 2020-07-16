All apartments in New York
45 West 54th Street
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:48 AM

45 West 54th Street

45 West 54th Street · (917) 853-8644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 8-D · Avail. now

$2,567

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
hot tub
Net effective rent listed. Available end of July or August 1st. Beautifully renovated, large alcove studio in prime Midtown location.

Looking for an absolutely impeccable apartment to call home? Well, look no further. Filled with fantastic southern light, Apartment 8D welcomes you with a wonderfully expansive layout. The floor plan provides a seamless setup for living, dining and sleeping. The separate, windowed kitchen has been outfitted with abundant cabinetry, beautiful stone backsplash, and new stainless steel appliances. The spa-like bathroom is in excellent condition, featuring floor to ceiling tile work, penny round flooring, half-glass walk-in shower, and ample storage. Ebony hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted and ready for move-in!

The Aristocrat is a full-time doorman building with central laundry room and bike storage. Its prime midtown location is close to everything this amazing city offers including: Central Park, Rockefeller Center, MoMa, Radio City Music Hall, 5th Avenue shopping, phenomenal restaurants and more. Subway transportation is nearby with many options: N, R, Q, W, B, D, F, M, E, and 1 trains. No dogs allowed. Board approval required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 West 54th Street have any available units?
45 West 54th Street has a unit available for $2,567 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 West 54th Street have?
Some of 45 West 54th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 West 54th Street currently offering any rent specials?
45 West 54th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 West 54th Street pet-friendly?
No, 45 West 54th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 45 West 54th Street offer parking?
No, 45 West 54th Street does not offer parking.
Does 45 West 54th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 West 54th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 West 54th Street have a pool?
No, 45 West 54th Street does not have a pool.
Does 45 West 54th Street have accessible units?
No, 45 West 54th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45 West 54th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 West 54th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
