4489 Broadway

***NO FEE*** This spacious, one bedroom, one bath apartment is a corner unit that has windows facing south from every room allowing an abundant amount of natural light in. The kitchen features a large granite breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances, including a full size dishwasher! This unit also offers ample closet space, hardwood floors, crown molding throughout, and an open floor plan that's great for entertaining. Building Amenities include: On-site super, 24 hour laundry, elevator.Enjoy having the natural beauty of Fort Tryon Park, and breath-taking views of The Palisades and Hudson River.The A express train is located directly across the street from the property and the 1 local train is just two blocks away. Major expressways and the GWB are also within close proximity making the commute in and out of the city favorable!