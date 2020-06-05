All apartments in New York
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:09 PM

4489 Broadway

4489 Broadway · (212) 838-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4489 Broadway, New York, NY 10040
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr laundry
***NO FEE*** This spacious, one bedroom, one bath apartment is a corner unit that has windows facing south from every room allowing an abundant amount of natural light in. The kitchen features a large granite breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances, including a full size dishwasher! This unit also offers ample closet space, hardwood floors, crown molding throughout, and an open floor plan that's great for entertaining. Building Amenities include: On-site super, 24 hour laundry, elevator.Enjoy having the natural beauty of Fort Tryon Park, and breath-taking views of The Palisades and Hudson River.The A express train is located directly across the street from the property and the 1 local train is just two blocks away. Major expressways and the GWB are also within close proximity making the commute in and out of the city favorable!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4489 Broadway have any available units?
4489 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 4489 Broadway have?
Some of 4489 Broadway's amenities include 24hr laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4489 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
4489 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4489 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 4489 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 4489 Broadway offer parking?
No, 4489 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 4489 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4489 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4489 Broadway have a pool?
No, 4489 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 4489 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 4489 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 4489 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4489 Broadway has units with dishwashers.
