All apartments in New York
Find more places like 446 West 49th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
446 West 49th Street
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:58 AM

446 West 49th Street

446 West 49th Street · (585) 415-6170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

446 West 49th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-C · Avail. now

$2,045

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
rent controlled
community garden
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
community garden
rent controlled
***RENT STABILIZED *** NO BROKER FEE**Just Listed! Amazing 1 bedroom apartment in prime Hell's Kitchen. The building has been maintained by the same owner/operator for over 30 years. Everything was thoughtfully renovated from the ground up. It has custom shelving, a decorative fireplace , a magnificent , street facing living room , eat in kitchen with updated appliances , the vanity in the bathroom has lots of storage space , there's a full soaking tub and shower . Queen sized bedroom interior facing. Located around the corner from Clinton Community Gardens, a park, by tons of bars, restaurants, just a few blocks from the train . Contact me today to see it before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 446 West 49th Street have any available units?
446 West 49th Street has a unit available for $2,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 446 West 49th Street have?
Some of 446 West 49th Street's amenities include recently renovated, rent controlled, and community garden. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 446 West 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
446 West 49th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 446 West 49th Street pet-friendly?
No, 446 West 49th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 446 West 49th Street offer parking?
No, 446 West 49th Street does not offer parking.
Does 446 West 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 446 West 49th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 446 West 49th Street have a pool?
No, 446 West 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 446 West 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 446 West 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 446 West 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 446 West 49th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 446 West 49th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity