446 West 49th Street

***RENT STABILIZED *** NO BROKER FEE**Just Listed! Amazing 1 bedroom apartment in prime Hell's Kitchen. The building has been maintained by the same owner/operator for over 30 years. Everything was thoughtfully renovated from the ground up. It has custom shelving, a decorative fireplace , a magnificent , street facing living room , eat in kitchen with updated appliances , the vanity in the bathroom has lots of storage space , there's a full soaking tub and shower . Queen sized bedroom interior facing. Located around the corner from Clinton Community Gardens, a park, by tons of bars, restaurants, just a few blocks from the train . Contact me today to see it before it's gone!