444 East 87th Street

Bright and beautiful on the Upper East Side! This modern one-bedroom coop is freshly painted, has hardwood flooring throughout, and three large cedar-lined closets!. The kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplash. The updated bathroom has new tile and fixtures.444 East 87th is conveniently located on a tree-lined block and has a newly updated lobby, hallways, and a brand new elevator car! Laundry is located in the building. Citi Bike stations, new Q, and 4/5 trains provide great transportation options. Bucolic Carl Schurz Park, Asphalt Green, and East River Promenade are moments away. Please note coop approval required for one year lease and no pets for tenants.