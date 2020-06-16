All apartments in New York
444 East 87th Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:18 AM

444 East 87th Street

444 East 87th Street · (917) 855-7851
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

444 East 87th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6D · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
lobby
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
lobby
Bright and beautiful on the Upper East Side! This modern one-bedroom coop is freshly painted, has hardwood flooring throughout, and three large cedar-lined closets!. The kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplash. The updated bathroom has new tile and fixtures.444 East 87th is conveniently located on a tree-lined block and has a newly updated lobby, hallways, and a brand new elevator car! Laundry is located in the building. Citi Bike stations, new Q, and 4/5 trains provide great transportation options. Bucolic Carl Schurz Park, Asphalt Green, and East River Promenade are moments away. Please note coop approval required for one year lease and no pets for tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 East 87th Street have any available units?
444 East 87th Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 444 East 87th Street have?
Some of 444 East 87th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 East 87th Street currently offering any rent specials?
444 East 87th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 East 87th Street pet-friendly?
No, 444 East 87th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 444 East 87th Street offer parking?
No, 444 East 87th Street does not offer parking.
Does 444 East 87th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 444 East 87th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 East 87th Street have a pool?
No, 444 East 87th Street does not have a pool.
Does 444 East 87th Street have accessible units?
No, 444 East 87th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 444 East 87th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 444 East 87th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
