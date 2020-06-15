442 Amsterdam Avenue

Amenities

Set in a prime prewar building with a truly enviable Upper West Side location, this newly renovated one-bedroom blends elegant historic detail with the finest modern finishes. A recent remodel added lovely touches including crown and baseboard molding, refinished walnut-stained hardwood floors and solid two-panel wood doors with chrome hardware.



The newly renovated windowed kitchen is a beautiful space outfitted with KraftMaid solid maple wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel tile backsplash, under-cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances, portable dishwasher and a breakfast bar that opens up to the living room for seamless entertaining. The industrial-chic design features a striking brushed nickel finish chandelier and eye-catching Edison bulbs. Three windows fill the large living room with natural light, while the artful orb crystal chandelier here is a standout piece. The bedroom and hallway are also outfitted with new light fixtures-a satin nickel ceiling fan/light in the bedroom and a small crystal and chrome chandelier that illuminates the hallway dressing area, a fantastic bonus area with wall-length closets that provide abundant storage. The renovated bathroom is a luxurious space with beautiful porcelain tile, a solid wood vanity with Carrara marble countertop, and top-of-the-line fixtures including a Kohler tub with a curved hotel shower rod, Grohe faucets, and matching Grohe bath accessories. From tall, mirrored closet doors to a cable-ready system, no detail has been overlooked in this careful renovation.



The fantastic location at 81st and Amsterdam is surrounded by wonderful restaurants, bars and gourmet shops, with the Museum of Natural History and Central Park just two blocks away, and serene Riverside Park three blocks in the other direction. The 1, B and C trains are all nearby, as is the 79th Street crosstown bus. The apartment is set on the third floor of this walk-up building and faces the back so it remains nice and quiet. There is a washer/dryer in the basement.