Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

442 Amsterdam Avenue

442 Amsterdam Avenue · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

442 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-C · Avail. now

$3,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Set in a prime prewar building with a truly enviable Upper West Side location, this newly renovated one-bedroom blends elegant historic detail with the finest modern finishes. A recent remodel added lovely touches including crown and baseboard molding, refinished walnut-stained hardwood floors and solid two-panel wood doors with chrome hardware.

The newly renovated windowed kitchen is a beautiful space outfitted with KraftMaid solid maple wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel tile backsplash, under-cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances, portable dishwasher and a breakfast bar that opens up to the living room for seamless entertaining. The industrial-chic design features a striking brushed nickel finish chandelier and eye-catching Edison bulbs. Three windows fill the large living room with natural light, while the artful orb crystal chandelier here is a standout piece. The bedroom and hallway are also outfitted with new light fixtures-a satin nickel ceiling fan/light in the bedroom and a small crystal and chrome chandelier that illuminates the hallway dressing area, a fantastic bonus area with wall-length closets that provide abundant storage. The renovated bathroom is a luxurious space with beautiful porcelain tile, a solid wood vanity with Carrara marble countertop, and top-of-the-line fixtures including a Kohler tub with a curved hotel shower rod, Grohe faucets, and matching Grohe bath accessories. From tall, mirrored closet doors to a cable-ready system, no detail has been overlooked in this careful renovation.

The fantastic location at 81st and Amsterdam is surrounded by wonderful restaurants, bars and gourmet shops, with the Museum of Natural History and Central Park just two blocks away, and serene Riverside Park three blocks in the other direction. The 1, B and C trains are all nearby, as is the 79th Street crosstown bus. The apartment is set on the third floor of this walk-up building and faces the back so it remains nice and quiet. There is a washer/dryer in the basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 Amsterdam Avenue have any available units?
442 Amsterdam Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 442 Amsterdam Avenue have?
Some of 442 Amsterdam Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 442 Amsterdam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
442 Amsterdam Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 Amsterdam Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 442 Amsterdam Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 442 Amsterdam Avenue offer parking?
No, 442 Amsterdam Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 442 Amsterdam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 442 Amsterdam Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 Amsterdam Avenue have a pool?
No, 442 Amsterdam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 442 Amsterdam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 442 Amsterdam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 442 Amsterdam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 442 Amsterdam Avenue has units with dishwashers.
