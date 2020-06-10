438 East 12th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr concierge courtyard doorman gym parking pool garage hot tub sauna

Magnificent, 1,194 square foot two-bedroom, two and a half bath residence designed by Paris Forino with over-sized casement windows framed in statuary bronze and 10'7 ceilings. The state-of-the-art condominium is one-of-a-kind for the area and is fully decked-out with world-class amenities.



Abundant natural light floods this south-facing residence which offers lush garden views and is pin-drop quiet. Exceptional interior features include seven-inch-wide plank European white oak flooring, 8' high interior doors with burnished brass hardware and custom architectural millwork throughout. Satin lacquer custom Italian cabinetry, limestone and Calacatta marble countertops and blackened metal hardware compose the expertly crafted open kitchen equipped with appliances by Wolf, Bosch and Sub-Zero. The master suite is a true sanctuary with a walk-in closet and en-suite five-fixture master bath highlighted by luminous design details. The serene space features herringbone Bianco Dolomiti mosaic floors complemented by the luxury of radiant heat, Bianco Dolomiti-clad walls, a soaking tub and a separate glass-enclosed shower. A custom white lacquer Italian vanity cabinet with blackened metal accents and ample storage is topped by stunning Calacatta Ice marble. The second bath is finished with Bianco Carrara honed marble mosaic walls and floor, a Corbata Nero marble framed vanity mirror and a cerused white oak Italian vanity topped by Bianco Dolomiti. The dramatic powder room design offers watercolor glazed penny round mosaic walls, custom lighting and a corner-wrapping vanity mirror. Chrome fittings by Waterworks are featured throughout all baths. A utility closet with washer and vented dryer completes this brilliantly-designed residence. All photos are of the actual residence.



This exceptional, full-service condominium features dual marquee entrances on 11th and 12th Streets, with a 24-hour concierge and live-in resident manager. Residents enjoy over 16,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities including a teak-ribbed indoor pool overlooking a private park-like garden, spa sanctuary with steam and sauna, 2,000 square foot state-of-the-art fitness center programmed by FitLore Health and Wellness, resident's library with fireplace and a children's playroom. Private outdoor spaces include a magnificent 5,000 square foot rooftop park and 3,000 square foot resident courtyard.,Be the first to live in this magnificent 1194 square foot two-bedroom, two and a half bath residence designed by Paris Forino with over-sized casement windows framed in statuary bronze and 10'7 ceilings. The photos do not do it justice. Lush courtyard-facing views and beautiful natural light flood this south-facing residence. Exceptional interior features include seven-inch-wide plank European white oak flooring, 8' high interior doors with burnished brass hardware and custom architectural millwork throughout. Satin lacquer custom Italian cabinetry, limestone and Calacatta marble countertops and blackened metal hardware compose the expertly crafted open kitchen equipped with appliances by Wolf, Bosch and Sub-Zero. The master suite is a true sanctuary with a walk-in closet and en-suite five-fixture master bath highlighted by luminous design details. The serene space features herringbone Bianco Dolomiti mosaic floors complemented by the luxury of radiant heat, Bianco Dolomiti-clad walls, a soaking tub and a separate glass-enclosed shower. A custom white lacquer Italian vanity cabinet with blackened metal accents and ample storage is topped by stunning Calacatta Ice marble. The second bath is finished with Bianco Carrara honed marble mosaic walls and floor, a Corbata Nero marble framed vanity mirror and a cerused white oak Italian vanity topped by Bianco Dolomiti. The dramatic powder room design offers watercolor glazed penny round mosaic walls, custom lighting and a corner-wrapping vanity mirror. Chrome fittings by Waterworks are featured throughout all baths. A utility closet with washer and vented dryer completes this brilliantly-designed residence.



A private retreat in the East Village, Steiner East Village offers 82 residences ranging from one to four-bedroom condominiums and penthouses in New York's most eclectic, intriguing and authentic neighborhood. This full-service condominium features dual marquee entrances on both 11th and 12th Streets, with a 24-hour concierge and live-in resident manager. Residents will experience over 16,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities including a teak-ribbed indoor pool overlooking a private park-like garden, spa sanctuary with steam and sauna, 2,000 square foot state-of-the-art fitness center programmed by FitLore Health and Wellness, resident's library with fireplace and a children's playroom. Private outdoor spaces include an over 5,000 square foot rooftop park and 3,000 square foot resident courtyard.