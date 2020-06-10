All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

438 East 12th Street

438 East 12th Street · (805) 450-5093
Location

438 East 12th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-E · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
courtyard
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Magnificent, 1,194 square foot two-bedroom, two and a half bath residence designed by Paris Forino with over-sized casement windows framed in statuary bronze and 10'7 ceilings. The state-of-the-art condominium is one-of-a-kind for the area and is fully decked-out with world-class amenities.

Abundant natural light floods this south-facing residence which offers lush garden views and is pin-drop quiet. Exceptional interior features include seven-inch-wide plank European white oak flooring, 8' high interior doors with burnished brass hardware and custom architectural millwork throughout. Satin lacquer custom Italian cabinetry, limestone and Calacatta marble countertops and blackened metal hardware compose the expertly crafted open kitchen equipped with appliances by Wolf, Bosch and Sub-Zero. The master suite is a true sanctuary with a walk-in closet and en-suite five-fixture master bath highlighted by luminous design details. The serene space features herringbone Bianco Dolomiti mosaic floors complemented by the luxury of radiant heat, Bianco Dolomiti-clad walls, a soaking tub and a separate glass-enclosed shower. A custom white lacquer Italian vanity cabinet with blackened metal accents and ample storage is topped by stunning Calacatta Ice marble. The second bath is finished with Bianco Carrara honed marble mosaic walls and floor, a Corbata Nero marble framed vanity mirror and a cerused white oak Italian vanity topped by Bianco Dolomiti. The dramatic powder room design offers watercolor glazed penny round mosaic walls, custom lighting and a corner-wrapping vanity mirror. Chrome fittings by Waterworks are featured throughout all baths. A utility closet with washer and vented dryer completes this brilliantly-designed residence. All photos are of the actual residence.

This exceptional, full-service condominium features dual marquee entrances on 11th and 12th Streets, with a 24-hour concierge and live-in resident manager. Residents enjoy over 16,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities including a teak-ribbed indoor pool overlooking a private park-like garden, spa sanctuary with steam and sauna, 2,000 square foot state-of-the-art fitness center programmed by FitLore Health and Wellness, resident's library with fireplace and a children's playroom. Private outdoor spaces include a magnificent 5,000 square foot rooftop park and 3,000 square foot resident courtyard.,Be the first to live in this magnificent 1194 square foot two-bedroom, two and a half bath residence designed by Paris Forino with over-sized casement windows framed in statuary bronze and 10'7 ceilings. The photos do not do it justice. Lush courtyard-facing views and beautiful natural light flood this south-facing residence. Exceptional interior features include seven-inch-wide plank European white oak flooring, 8' high interior doors with burnished brass hardware and custom architectural millwork throughout. Satin lacquer custom Italian cabinetry, limestone and Calacatta marble countertops and blackened metal hardware compose the expertly crafted open kitchen equipped with appliances by Wolf, Bosch and Sub-Zero. The master suite is a true sanctuary with a walk-in closet and en-suite five-fixture master bath highlighted by luminous design details. The serene space features herringbone Bianco Dolomiti mosaic floors complemented by the luxury of radiant heat, Bianco Dolomiti-clad walls, a soaking tub and a separate glass-enclosed shower. A custom white lacquer Italian vanity cabinet with blackened metal accents and ample storage is topped by stunning Calacatta Ice marble. The second bath is finished with Bianco Carrara honed marble mosaic walls and floor, a Corbata Nero marble framed vanity mirror and a cerused white oak Italian vanity topped by Bianco Dolomiti. The dramatic powder room design offers watercolor glazed penny round mosaic walls, custom lighting and a corner-wrapping vanity mirror. Chrome fittings by Waterworks are featured throughout all baths. A utility closet with washer and vented dryer completes this brilliantly-designed residence.

A private retreat in the East Village, Steiner East Village offers 82 residences ranging from one to four-bedroom condominiums and penthouses in New York's most eclectic, intriguing and authentic neighborhood. This full-service condominium features dual marquee entrances on both 11th and 12th Streets, with a 24-hour concierge and live-in resident manager. Residents will experience over 16,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities including a teak-ribbed indoor pool overlooking a private park-like garden, spa sanctuary with steam and sauna, 2,000 square foot state-of-the-art fitness center programmed by FitLore Health and Wellness, resident's library with fireplace and a children's playroom. Private outdoor spaces include an over 5,000 square foot rooftop park and 3,000 square foot resident courtyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 438 East 12th Street have any available units?
438 East 12th Street has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 438 East 12th Street have?
Some of 438 East 12th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 438 East 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
438 East 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 East 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 438 East 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 438 East 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 438 East 12th Street does offer parking.
Does 438 East 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 438 East 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 East 12th Street have a pool?
Yes, 438 East 12th Street has a pool.
Does 438 East 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 438 East 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 438 East 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 438 East 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
