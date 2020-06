Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard doorman bike storage hot tub lobby

Welcome to 437 East 9th Street ? Redefining The East Village Rental Experience.



The available apartments and common spaces of this building have been gut renovated and re-designed to welcome you home with warmth and style. Located on one of the most charming and quiet east village blocks, replete with unique boutiques and great dining.



Apartment Features:

Gut Renovated

Stainless Steel Appliances

Oak Flooring

Bedroom Fits Queen Sized Beds

Spa-Style Bathroom



Building Features:

Shared Courtyard

Bike Storage

Renovated Lobby and Hallways

ButterflyMX Virtual Doorman System



Landlord is offering one month free on 12 month lease. The price listed is net effective.