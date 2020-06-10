436 East 11th Street

Amenities

Opportunity awaits for investors and business users alike on tree-lined East 11th Street. 2,713 SF (1,655 Ground - 1,058 Lower Level) retail condo located in trendy East Village close to 1 and 2nd Avenue Stations, 8th Street NYU Station, Astor Pl Station, NYU, Union Square; Most dry uses accepted with few restrictions. Large lower level space provides excellent additional storage opportunity or separate offices. Currently built as an office use with multiple conference rooms, kitchen and 2 baths. In a soft market, this one truly stands out.