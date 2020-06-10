All apartments in New York
436 East 11th Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

436 East 11th Street

436 East 11th Street · (212) 381-3200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

436 East 11th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit O1 · Avail. now

$9,750

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

conference room
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
conference room
Opportunity awaits for investors and business users alike on tree-lined East 11th Street. 2,713 SF (1,655 Ground - 1,058 Lower Level) retail condo located in trendy East Village close to 1 and 2nd Avenue Stations, 8th Street NYU Station, Astor Pl Station, NYU, Union Square; Most dry uses accepted with few restrictions. Large lower level space provides excellent additional storage opportunity or separate offices. Currently built as an office use with multiple conference rooms, kitchen and 2 baths. In a soft market, this one truly stands out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 East 11th Street have any available units?
436 East 11th Street has a unit available for $9,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 436 East 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
436 East 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 East 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 436 East 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 436 East 11th Street offer parking?
No, 436 East 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 436 East 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 436 East 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 East 11th Street have a pool?
No, 436 East 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 436 East 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 436 East 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 436 East 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 436 East 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 436 East 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 436 East 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
