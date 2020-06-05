All apartments in New York
432 Park Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:43 AM

432 Park Avenue

432 Park Avenue · (212) 605-9217
Location

432 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 52A · Avail. now

$29,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
sauna
yoga
Unique opportunity to rent a rarely available two-bedroom two-and-a-half-bathroom home in the iconic 432 Park. This fabulous home boasts 12'-6" ceilings, expansive 10' x 10' windows providing Eastern and Northern exposures with sweeping views of Central Park and the East River. A gracious foyer leads to a grand corner living and dining room. The windowed eat-in kitchen includes a counter into the dining area, a long breakfast bar positioned by the window, white lacquer cabinets and natural oak cabinetry, marble counter-tops, Miele stainless steel appliances and Dornbracht polished chrome fixtures. The master bedroom suite has amazing Central Park views and the master bathroom has marble floors and walls, cubic marble vanities, custom wood cabinetry, soaking tub and separate shower, radiant heated floors and Dornbracht polished chrome bath fittings. Semi-private elevator landing and service entrance. Building amenities include en-suite dining, room service, lounge, private restaurant, outdoor terrace, 75 foot indoor swimming pool, gym, spa, steam room, sauna, massage, library, billiard room, conference room, screening/performance venue, playroom, yoga studio, 24-hour doorman, and an onsite parking garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 Park Avenue have any available units?
432 Park Avenue has a unit available for $29,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 432 Park Avenue have?
Some of 432 Park Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
432 Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 432 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 432 Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 432 Park Avenue does offer parking.
Does 432 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 Park Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 432 Park Avenue has a pool.
Does 432 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 432 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 432 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 432 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
