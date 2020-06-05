432 Park Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities conference room clubhouse doorman elevator gym parking pool pool table garage hot tub sauna yoga

Unique opportunity to rent a rarely available two-bedroom two-and-a-half-bathroom home in the iconic 432 Park. This fabulous home boasts 12'-6" ceilings, expansive 10' x 10' windows providing Eastern and Northern exposures with sweeping views of Central Park and the East River. A gracious foyer leads to a grand corner living and dining room. The windowed eat-in kitchen includes a counter into the dining area, a long breakfast bar positioned by the window, white lacquer cabinets and natural oak cabinetry, marble counter-tops, Miele stainless steel appliances and Dornbracht polished chrome fixtures. The master bedroom suite has amazing Central Park views and the master bathroom has marble floors and walls, cubic marble vanities, custom wood cabinetry, soaking tub and separate shower, radiant heated floors and Dornbracht polished chrome bath fittings. Semi-private elevator landing and service entrance. Building amenities include en-suite dining, room service, lounge, private restaurant, outdoor terrace, 75 foot indoor swimming pool, gym, spa, steam room, sauna, massage, library, billiard room, conference room, screening/performance venue, playroom, yoga studio, 24-hour doorman, and an onsite parking garage.