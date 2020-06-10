All apartments in New York
431 East 12th Street
431 East 12th Street

431 East 12th Street
Location

431 East 12th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-C · Avail. now

$6,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NOTHING ELSE COMPARES! Dramatic Loft Living. A true east village gem- this light filled voluminous 1 bedroom loft has an immense almost 50 foot living space and very high beamed ceilings. Quiet and tranquil, with views onto trees to the north, and onto a lovely landscaped green roof to the west. Oversized windows give ample light, and there are two small useable terrace spaces on the green roof accessible from the living room and the bedroom. There is ample room for a kitchen table, dining table and large living room set in the living area. The apt. comes with a renovated kitchen and bath, and includes a washer/dryer. One flight up in a condo building. A MUST SEE! No pets and no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 East 12th Street have any available units?
431 East 12th Street has a unit available for $6,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 431 East 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
431 East 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 East 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 431 East 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 431 East 12th Street offer parking?
No, 431 East 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 431 East 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 431 East 12th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 East 12th Street have a pool?
No, 431 East 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 431 East 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 431 East 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 431 East 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 East 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 431 East 12th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 431 East 12th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
