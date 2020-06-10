431 East 12th Street

Amenities

NOTHING ELSE COMPARES! Dramatic Loft Living. A true east village gem- this light filled voluminous 1 bedroom loft has an immense almost 50 foot living space and very high beamed ceilings. Quiet and tranquil, with views onto trees to the north, and onto a lovely landscaped green roof to the west. Oversized windows give ample light, and there are two small useable terrace spaces on the green roof accessible from the living room and the bedroom. There is ample room for a kitchen table, dining table and large living room set in the living area. The apt. comes with a renovated kitchen and bath, and includes a washer/dryer. One flight up in a condo building. A MUST SEE! No pets and no smoking.