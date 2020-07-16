All apartments in New York
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:09 PM

430 East 10th Street

430 E 10th St · (917) 573-6210
Location

430 E 10th St, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-B · Avail. now

$9,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
guest suite
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
guest suite
Welcome to the most beautiful FURNISHED loft in the coveted East Village with VERY quick rental approval.

This gut-renovated home on the 2nd floor spans more than 2700 sq.ft. This incredibly spacious home has 11ft high ceilings, tons of historic charm, and is flooded with natural light through the oversized windows. Currently configured as a 3 bed, 2.5 bath.

The open kitchen has top notch stainless-steel appliances with a Fisher and Paykel range, Miele dishwasher, Bosch refrigerator, built-in under the island microwave, and a large custom island with stool seating. All of which adjoins the massive dining room with a black oak 8-person table and custom Uhuru chairs. The living space has abundant seating for the automatic remote 110' projector screen for entertaining or being entertained, and there is also a hidden reading nook with a daybed. Off of the open space is a generously spaced home office with desk.

The oversized king-sized master bedroom has 5 giant corner windows and lots of closet space as well as a chaise. The master bath has a one-of-a-kind reclaimed barn wood double vanity, large shower, and a Japanese automatic Toto toilet. There is a small kids room/ nursery off the master bedroom with its own closet.

A separate guest suite within the apartment allows for total privacy. The third bedroom has its own bath and cast iron soaking tub.

*The apartment has a brand new front-loading LG washer and dryer and can come with weekly cleaning services for an additional cost.

Set in the center of Manhattans most vibrant neighborhood, this quiet stretch of the East Village is around the corner from a diverse array of world-class dining and nightlife options, the East River Greenway and is a block and a half from the beloved Tompkins Square Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 East 10th Street have any available units?
430 East 10th Street has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 East 10th Street have?
Some of 430 East 10th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 East 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
430 East 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 East 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 430 East 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 430 East 10th Street offer parking?
No, 430 East 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 430 East 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 East 10th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 East 10th Street have a pool?
No, 430 East 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 430 East 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 430 East 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 430 East 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 East 10th Street has units with dishwashers.
