430 East 10th Street

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities guest suite

Welcome to the most beautiful FURNISHED loft in the coveted East Village with VERY quick rental approval.



This gut-renovated home on the 2nd floor spans more than 2700 sq.ft. This incredibly spacious home has 11ft high ceilings, tons of historic charm, and is flooded with natural light through the oversized windows. Currently configured as a 3 bed, 2.5 bath.



The open kitchen has top notch stainless-steel appliances with a Fisher and Paykel range, Miele dishwasher, Bosch refrigerator, built-in under the island microwave, and a large custom island with stool seating. All of which adjoins the massive dining room with a black oak 8-person table and custom Uhuru chairs. The living space has abundant seating for the automatic remote 110' projector screen for entertaining or being entertained, and there is also a hidden reading nook with a daybed. Off of the open space is a generously spaced home office with desk.



The oversized king-sized master bedroom has 5 giant corner windows and lots of closet space as well as a chaise. The master bath has a one-of-a-kind reclaimed barn wood double vanity, large shower, and a Japanese automatic Toto toilet. There is a small kids room/ nursery off the master bedroom with its own closet.



A separate guest suite within the apartment allows for total privacy. The third bedroom has its own bath and cast iron soaking tub.



*The apartment has a brand new front-loading LG washer and dryer and can come with weekly cleaning services for an additional cost.



Set in the center of Manhattans most vibrant neighborhood, this quiet stretch of the East Village is around the corner from a diverse array of world-class dining and nightlife options, the East River Greenway and is a block and a half from the beloved Tompkins Square Park.