Amenities

in unit laundry stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Immense Garden Duplex with private back yard plus basement!



The welcoming garden entrance gate from charming 127th street leads to the open entertaining space, dining area, and chefs kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances. The steps up are to the parlor floor bedrooms that can easily be separated or stay in their loft like configuration. The master bedroom has a gorgeous bay window and is massive. The second bedroom is also quite large and is connected to the master suite bath by a jack and jill door.



Ready to entertain in a serene backyard? The living space flows out to the back yard through a potential 3rd bedroom or extra living room. There is a great BBQ area and manicured garden to enjoy all summer long. Downstairs in the cellar there is a washer dryer / storage area and another large room!



Please email or text me for a virtual walk through!

Offered as *No Fee* by Landlord.