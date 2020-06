Amenities

Rare 2BR in the Middle of Restaurant Row With Decorative Fireplace



Sunny true 2BR available immediately in the middle of Hell's Kitchen / Midtown West. The front bedroom is big and has a big closet. The apartment has hardwood floors and one bedroom has a decorative fireplace.



Tree lined and packed with top restaurants, Restaurant Row is one of the premier locations in Manhattan. All the entertainment and transportation options of Times Square are blocks away.



