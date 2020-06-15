All apartments in New York
Find more places like 425 West 53rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
425 West 53rd Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:32 AM

425 West 53rd Street

425 West 53rd Street · (212) 444-7865
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

425 West 53rd Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 703 · Avail. now

$4,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
gym
parking
garage
Unfurnished or Fully furnished 1 bedroom apartment Available Immediately For 12 Month Minimum . Extra high ceilings , Penthouse level . The open kitchen features custom cabinetry with under-cabinet lighting, honed white quartz countertops, Liebherr refrigerator, and Miele appliance package, which includes a 4-burner gas cooktop, convection oven, combination convection/microwave oven, and dishwasher. The master bathroom includes Thassos marble flooring with radiant heating, Corian countertops and Hansgrohe rain shower. Homes at the Dillon offer wide plank hardwood flooring, thermostatically- controlled HVAC system offering year round climate control, and a large capacity Bosch washer and dryer. The Dillon is a 7 story building with 83 contemporary residences , it offers 24 hour doorman ,parking, storage,resident lounge , fitness center ,courtyard ,kids play room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 West 53rd Street have any available units?
425 West 53rd Street has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 West 53rd Street have?
Some of 425 West 53rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 West 53rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
425 West 53rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 West 53rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 425 West 53rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 425 West 53rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 425 West 53rd Street does offer parking.
Does 425 West 53rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 West 53rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 West 53rd Street have a pool?
No, 425 West 53rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 425 West 53rd Street have accessible units?
No, 425 West 53rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 425 West 53rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 West 53rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 425 West 53rd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity