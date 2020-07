Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated coffee bar air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar elevator

NO BROKER FEE



$1200 RENT CREDIT TO START LEASE BY 7/1



Located in a quiet UES neighborhood surrounded by great restaurants and coffee shops, minutes away from the 6 train on 77th and Lexington and the Q train on 72nd/2 avenue.



The apartment features:



- Open kitchen with breakfast bar

- Granite counter tops

- Large living room

- 3 spacious bedrooms

- Good amount of closets!

- Renovated bathroom

- Hardwood floors

- AC already installed

- Video intercom system



The building features:

- Elevator

- Laundry building