425 East 58th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge doorman gym parking playground bike storage garage valet service

With only two apartments per landing, space abounds in this 2,400 sq. ft. well designed home that is perfect for living and entertaining. You are welcomed from the semi-private landing in to the impressive 65' expanse of the living and dining rooms separated by a large foyer with powder room. The 27' living room leads to a large balcony with amazing southern city views. Off the windowed kitchen is space to create a breakfast room in addition to a laundry area with washer/dryer. Past the kitchen is a staff room/3rd bedroom and a full sized bathroom with tub. The 2 over sized bedrooms feature Carrara marble ensuite bathrooms and large walk-in closets plus an additional closet. The larger master suite has a seating area with corner North and East facing windows and front row views of the iconic 59th Street Bridge and East River. This two/three bedroom home features 3.5 bathrooms, hard wood parquet floors, nine foot ceilings, and central air and heat in every room. The Sovereign, one of the most renowned post war cooperatives, was architecturally designed by Emory Roth, who also created other famed buildings the Beresford and the San Remo. In addition to the lush planted gardens with seating that surround the building, the neighborhood offers numerous parks and playgrounds on the East River, fine dining, and gourmet shops. This is a luxury full service building,including 24 hour doormen and concierge staff, parking valet service. Amenities include a renovated fitness center, a bike room is offered and private storage pending availability. Pets welcome.