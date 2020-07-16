All apartments in New York
Find more places like 425 East 58th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
425 East 58th Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:55 PM

425 East 58th Street

425 East 58th Street · (212) 381-6531
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Midtown East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

425 East 58th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9D · Avail. now

$8,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
playground
bike storage
garage
valet service
With only two apartments per landing, space abounds in this 2,400 sq. ft. well designed home that is perfect for living and entertaining. You are welcomed from the semi-private landing in to the impressive 65' expanse of the living and dining rooms separated by a large foyer with powder room. The 27' living room leads to a large balcony with amazing southern city views. Off the windowed kitchen is space to create a breakfast room in addition to a laundry area with washer/dryer. Past the kitchen is a staff room/3rd bedroom and a full sized bathroom with tub. The 2 over sized bedrooms feature Carrara marble ensuite bathrooms and large walk-in closets plus an additional closet. The larger master suite has a seating area with corner North and East facing windows and front row views of the iconic 59th Street Bridge and East River. This two/three bedroom home features 3.5 bathrooms, hard wood parquet floors, nine foot ceilings, and central air and heat in every room. The Sovereign, one of the most renowned post war cooperatives, was architecturally designed by Emory Roth, who also created other famed buildings the Beresford and the San Remo. In addition to the lush planted gardens with seating that surround the building, the neighborhood offers numerous parks and playgrounds on the East River, fine dining, and gourmet shops. This is a luxury full service building,including 24 hour doormen and concierge staff, parking valet service. Amenities include a renovated fitness center, a bike room is offered and private storage pending availability. Pets welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 East 58th Street have any available units?
425 East 58th Street has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 East 58th Street have?
Some of 425 East 58th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 East 58th Street currently offering any rent specials?
425 East 58th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 East 58th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 East 58th Street is pet friendly.
Does 425 East 58th Street offer parking?
Yes, 425 East 58th Street offers parking.
Does 425 East 58th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 East 58th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 East 58th Street have a pool?
No, 425 East 58th Street does not have a pool.
Does 425 East 58th Street have accessible units?
No, 425 East 58th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 425 East 58th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 East 58th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 425 East 58th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
The Ventura
240 E 86th St
New York, NY 10028
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity