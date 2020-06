Amenities

Prime West Chelsea Garden level Studio



Super charming studio facing North out to Beautiful Tree lined 22nd St. and one Avenue over from subway



Large Main room with updated open galley Kitchen...cook top and overhead convection oven/Micro



Large beautiful new bathroom and 1 Large double hung closet



Onsite super



Sorry No pets at all



Note: this apartment is on the garden level (2 steps down from the sidewalk) but does Not have any outdoor space.



CALL KEN@(917)407-9933