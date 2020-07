Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

2 BED/1.5 BATH. This apartment is located on 80th & Amsterdam and is a true 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Apartment. 4th floor of a well-maintained brownstone, high ceilings, good light.



The building is surrounded by shops and restaurants and is only two blocks to the 1, B, and C trains as well as Central Park.