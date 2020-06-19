420 West 25th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman gym parking garage

Quintessential loft, quintessential Chelsea. The apartment offers 12 ft. ceilings with 8 ft. double glazed windows. Airy and bright, this loft has serene, constant light from the North maximized by the beautiful, light, Scandinavian floors.



The loft has a modern, open kitchen by Schiffini with Bosch and Liebherr appliances. Prepare yourself to indulge not only in the interiors of this beautiful loft, but once here, throw yourself a party (with masks on) on the spectacular, 5,000 sq. ft. roof terrace with Hudson river views.



Loft 25 is a 24-hour doorman building with a well-equipped gym. Close to every hip restaurant and shopping, steps from the High Line and galleries, you will love living at Loft 25.