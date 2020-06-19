All apartments in New York
420 West 25th Street

420 West 25th Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 581
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

420 West 25th Street, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 8-B · Avail. now

$5,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
garage
Quintessential loft, quintessential Chelsea. The apartment offers 12 ft. ceilings with 8 ft. double glazed windows. Airy and bright, this loft has serene, constant light from the North maximized by the beautiful, light, Scandinavian floors.

The loft has a modern, open kitchen by Schiffini with Bosch and Liebherr appliances. Prepare yourself to indulge not only in the interiors of this beautiful loft, but once here, throw yourself a party (with masks on) on the spectacular, 5,000 sq. ft. roof terrace with Hudson river views.

Loft 25 is a 24-hour doorman building with a well-equipped gym. Close to every hip restaurant and shopping, steps from the High Line and galleries, you will love living at Loft 25.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 West 25th Street have any available units?
420 West 25th Street has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 West 25th Street have?
Some of 420 West 25th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 West 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
420 West 25th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 West 25th Street pet-friendly?
No, 420 West 25th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 420 West 25th Street offer parking?
Yes, 420 West 25th Street does offer parking.
Does 420 West 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 West 25th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 West 25th Street have a pool?
No, 420 West 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 420 West 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 420 West 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 420 West 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 West 25th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
