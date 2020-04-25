420 East 79th Street

Amenities

1 Bedroom in a Doorman / Elevator / Laundry Bldg ****Doorman / Elevator / Laundry XXL Junior 4 UES @79/1st Condo Finishes_ This sunny home features a massive living space with a large dining alcove. The modern style pass through kitchen boasts high end stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher and built-in microwave. The XL bedroom can accommodate a California King Bed and a full furniture set! The unit is equipped with 5 big closets, high ceilings, crown molding, and beautiful hardwood floors. The sleek marble bathroom has a soaking tub! This listing is a beautiful classic, post war building with a 24-hour and a laundry room in PRIME Upper East Side location! Steps from the M-79 crosstown bus and a short walk to the Q and 6 train make the whole city accessible! There are many restaurants on the block and everything you need from duane reade, to grocery stores and nail salons are a few steps from you front door!