Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:09 PM

420 East 79th Street

420 East 79th Street · (212) 470-5672
Location

420 East 79th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
1 Bedroom in a Doorman / Elevator / Laundry Bldg ****Doorman / Elevator / Laundry XXL Junior 4 UES @79/1st Condo Finishes_ This sunny home features a massive living space with a large dining alcove. The modern style pass through kitchen boasts high end stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher and built-in microwave. The XL bedroom can accommodate a California King Bed and a full furniture set! The unit is equipped with 5 big closets, high ceilings, crown molding, and beautiful hardwood floors. The sleek marble bathroom has a soaking tub! This listing is a beautiful classic, post war building with a 24-hour and a laundry room in PRIME Upper East Side location! Steps from the M-79 crosstown bus and a short walk to the Q and 6 train make the whole city accessible! There are many restaurants on the block and everything you need from duane reade, to grocery stores and nail salons are a few steps from you front door!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 East 79th Street have any available units?
420 East 79th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 East 79th Street have?
Some of 420 East 79th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 East 79th Street currently offering any rent specials?
420 East 79th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 East 79th Street pet-friendly?
No, 420 East 79th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 420 East 79th Street offer parking?
No, 420 East 79th Street does not offer parking.
Does 420 East 79th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 East 79th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 East 79th Street have a pool?
No, 420 East 79th Street does not have a pool.
Does 420 East 79th Street have accessible units?
No, 420 East 79th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 420 East 79th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 East 79th Street has units with dishwashers.
