420 East 55th Street

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities doorman parking garage

Come home to this tranquil Jr 4 apartment located in the special neighborhood of Sutton Place. In addition to the spacious rooms, renovated kitchen, and the large amount of closet space, this home offers a special terrace all your own! The terrace has wide-open views with no buildings blocking all of the natural sunlight flowing onto the terrace as well into the apartment. A perfect place for a morning cup of coffee or an evening glass of wine.Relax or entertain in the expansive living/dining room where northern exposures allow unobstructed city views. This is a full-service building with full-time doorman, live-in super, laundry in the basement and the crosstown bus just across the street. Also close by is Whole Foods, Bloomingdale's and a vast variety of shops, restaurants, wine stores and much more. No pets allowed.