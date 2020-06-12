All apartments in New York
420 East 55th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

420 East 55th Street

420 East 55th Street · (212) 875-2896
Location

420 East 55th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 11-D · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
doorman
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
garage
Come home to this tranquil Jr 4 apartment located in the special neighborhood of Sutton Place. In addition to the spacious rooms, renovated kitchen, and the large amount of closet space, this home offers a special terrace all your own! The terrace has wide-open views with no buildings blocking all of the natural sunlight flowing onto the terrace as well into the apartment. A perfect place for a morning cup of coffee or an evening glass of wine.Relax or entertain in the expansive living/dining room where northern exposures allow unobstructed city views. This is a full-service building with full-time doorman, live-in super, laundry in the basement and the crosstown bus just across the street. Also close by is Whole Foods, Bloomingdale's and a vast variety of shops, restaurants, wine stores and much more. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 East 55th Street have any available units?
420 East 55th Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 East 55th Street have?
Some of 420 East 55th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 East 55th Street currently offering any rent specials?
420 East 55th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 East 55th Street pet-friendly?
No, 420 East 55th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 420 East 55th Street offer parking?
Yes, 420 East 55th Street does offer parking.
Does 420 East 55th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 East 55th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 East 55th Street have a pool?
No, 420 East 55th Street does not have a pool.
Does 420 East 55th Street have accessible units?
No, 420 East 55th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 420 East 55th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 East 55th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
