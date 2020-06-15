All apartments in New York
Location

420 Central Park West, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2G · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

A lovely 700 sq ft one bedroom apartment on Central Park West, facing the park. The living and bedroom are very bright. The sunken living room has French doors. The foyer is big enough to use as a dining area or an office. The living is big enough for both living and dining. Kitchen is in good condition with a dishwasher. Bathroom is also in good condition. The bedroom is large and there are FIVE closets throughout the apartment.

The building has a full time doorman, an elevator, a laundry room, and a bike room. Cats and dogs are permitted in the building but the owner requests a dog under 40 lbs.

The C and B trains are on the corner of 103rd and CPW. The #10 bus stops on the corner as well. The park entrance is directly across from the building entrance. This is an ideal apartment for a young couple just starting out or a single person looking for a convenient location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Central Park West have any available units?
420 Central Park West has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 Central Park West have?
Some of 420 Central Park West's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Central Park West currently offering any rent specials?
420 Central Park West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Central Park West pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Central Park West is pet friendly.
Does 420 Central Park West offer parking?
No, 420 Central Park West does not offer parking.
Does 420 Central Park West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Central Park West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Central Park West have a pool?
No, 420 Central Park West does not have a pool.
Does 420 Central Park West have accessible units?
No, 420 Central Park West does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Central Park West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Central Park West has units with dishwashers.
