420 Central Park West

A lovely 700 sq ft one bedroom apartment on Central Park West, facing the park. The living and bedroom are very bright. The sunken living room has French doors. The foyer is big enough to use as a dining area or an office. The living is big enough for both living and dining. Kitchen is in good condition with a dishwasher. Bathroom is also in good condition. The bedroom is large and there are FIVE closets throughout the apartment.



The building has a full time doorman, an elevator, a laundry room, and a bike room. Cats and dogs are permitted in the building but the owner requests a dog under 40 lbs.



The C and B trains are on the corner of 103rd and CPW. The #10 bus stops on the corner as well. The park entrance is directly across from the building entrance. This is an ideal apartment for a young couple just starting out or a single person looking for a convenient location.