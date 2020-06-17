414 East 120th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

Sunny Spacious One-Bedroom with BONUS OFFICE ALCOVE + ROOFTOP TERRACE!

Welcome to the Stamford.

Award-winning architect Karl Fischer artfully crafts his residences with an intuitive understanding of appeal and functionality. His design for The Stamford is no exception. The six-story boutique-style residence features twelve unique dwellings. Only two per floor keep life intimate. Oversized double-glazed windows, including an incredible double bay, make for sun-drenched, yet quiet, living, while Bosch washer/dryers bring the ultimate in modern urban convenience to the Stamford. These details are complemented by tall ceilings and hardwood floors throughout, designer baths and top of the line stainless steel appliances in the open kitchens. Open plan living areas pull it all together and make for lively, comfortable gatherings, whether for two or twenty. Beautiful rooftop deck for you to enjoy.



Conveniently located close to the new East River Plaza which is home to Costco, Target, Best Buy and Marshalls, and parks such as Thomas Jefferson Park and East River Promenade. There is a supermarket down the street. Close to public transportation walking distance to the 4,5 and 6 subway lines and just half a block from the M116 bus.

Nearby restaurants include Patsy's, Amor Cubano, Nocciola and Ricardo's steak house. Photos are from a sister unit in the same building.