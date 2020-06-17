All apartments in New York
414 East 120th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

414 East 120th Street

414 East 120th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

414 East 120th Street, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-B · Avail. now

$2,346

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST
Sunny Spacious One-Bedroom with BONUS OFFICE ALCOVE + ROOFTOP TERRACE!
Welcome to the Stamford.
Award-winning architect Karl Fischer artfully crafts his residences with an intuitive understanding of appeal and functionality. His design for The Stamford is no exception. The six-story boutique-style residence features twelve unique dwellings. Only two per floor keep life intimate. Oversized double-glazed windows, including an incredible double bay, make for sun-drenched, yet quiet, living, while Bosch washer/dryers bring the ultimate in modern urban convenience to the Stamford. These details are complemented by tall ceilings and hardwood floors throughout, designer baths and top of the line stainless steel appliances in the open kitchens. Open plan living areas pull it all together and make for lively, comfortable gatherings, whether for two or twenty. Beautiful rooftop deck for you to enjoy.

Conveniently located close to the new East River Plaza which is home to Costco, Target, Best Buy and Marshalls, and parks such as Thomas Jefferson Park and East River Promenade. There is a supermarket down the street. Close to public transportation walking distance to the 4,5 and 6 subway lines and just half a block from the M116 bus.
Nearby restaurants include Patsy's, Amor Cubano, Nocciola and Ricardo's steak house. Photos are from a sister unit in the same building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 East 120th Street have any available units?
414 East 120th Street has a unit available for $2,346 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 East 120th Street have?
Some of 414 East 120th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 East 120th Street currently offering any rent specials?
414 East 120th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 East 120th Street pet-friendly?
No, 414 East 120th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 414 East 120th Street offer parking?
No, 414 East 120th Street does not offer parking.
Does 414 East 120th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 414 East 120th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 East 120th Street have a pool?
No, 414 East 120th Street does not have a pool.
Does 414 East 120th Street have accessible units?
No, 414 East 120th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 414 East 120th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 East 120th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
