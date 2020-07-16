413 East 85th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities pet friendly

Fabulous 1 bedroom apartment located on a beautiful, quiet tree lined block, in a charming owner occupied Brownstone with great day time lighting. Featuring approx. 750SF of living space with a large living room that has a wood burning fireplace with exposed brick and high ceilings! This unit also features a Washer/Dryer, hardwood floors, and a separate kitchen with a dishwasher and microwave. The bedroom can accommodate king sized bed and the apartment is also filled very generous closet space as well. AC Units provided in both the living room and bedroom...Cats allowed, sorry no dogs.