Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:47 AM

413 East 85th Street

413 East 85th Street · (347) 255-7066
Location

413 East 85th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-F · Avail. now

$2,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Fabulous 1 bedroom apartment located on a beautiful, quiet tree lined block, in a charming owner occupied Brownstone with great day time lighting. Featuring approx. 750SF of living space with a large living room that has a wood burning fireplace with exposed brick and high ceilings! This unit also features a Washer/Dryer, hardwood floors, and a separate kitchen with a dishwasher and microwave. The bedroom can accommodate king sized bed and the apartment is also filled very generous closet space as well. AC Units provided in both the living room and bedroom...Cats allowed, sorry no dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 East 85th Street have any available units?
413 East 85th Street has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 East 85th Street have?
Some of 413 East 85th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 East 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
413 East 85th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 East 85th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 East 85th Street is pet friendly.
Does 413 East 85th Street offer parking?
No, 413 East 85th Street does not offer parking.
Does 413 East 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 413 East 85th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 East 85th Street have a pool?
No, 413 East 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 413 East 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 413 East 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 413 East 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 East 85th Street has units with dishwashers.
