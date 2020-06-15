All apartments in New York
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:06 AM

412 West 25th Street

412 West 25th Street · (917) 370-7806
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

412 West 25th Street, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 5C · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Chelsea RENOVATED & LARGE studio in an elevator, laundry & live-in super building.

Great layout & good natural light. Just 1 block from the subway station, Chelsea High Line & Gristede's and surrounded by restaurants.

Beautifully polished wooden floor with oversize windows. Rare separated full-sized kitchen w tons of cabinet spaces, backsplash, built-in microwave and plenty of quartz countertop.

Unit easily fits a queen size bed and layout is best with an open bookcase shelf for separation from the living area. The rest of the space can accommodate a couch, coffee table and entertainment system.

This is the best priced studio in Chelsea in an elevator building!!!

Will work with foreign renters & students.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 West 25th Street have any available units?
412 West 25th Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 West 25th Street have?
Some of 412 West 25th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 West 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
412 West 25th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 West 25th Street pet-friendly?
No, 412 West 25th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 412 West 25th Street offer parking?
No, 412 West 25th Street does not offer parking.
Does 412 West 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 West 25th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 West 25th Street have a pool?
No, 412 West 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 412 West 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 412 West 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 412 West 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 West 25th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
