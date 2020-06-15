412 West 25th Street

Amenities
Chelsea RENOVATED & LARGE studio in an elevator, laundry & live-in super building.
Great layout & good natural light. Just 1 block from the subway station, Chelsea High Line & Gristede's and surrounded by restaurants.
Beautifully polished wooden floor with oversize windows. Rare separated full-sized kitchen w tons of cabinet spaces, backsplash, built-in microwave and plenty of quartz countertop.
Unit easily fits a queen size bed and layout is best with an open bookcase shelf for separation from the living area. The rest of the space can accommodate a couch, coffee table and entertainment system.
This is the best priced studio in Chelsea in an elevator building!!!
Will work with foreign renters & students.