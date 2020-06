Amenities

You will really enjoy this one bedroom apartment. It's spacious and has southern exposure,The bedroom fits a Queen Sized Bed with additional furniture.the bathroom is large.the eat-in kitchen is separate and is large. the living room can easily fit ample furniture. Two clothing closets throughout the apartment.. it's on the 2nd floor of a well-maintained Building.the area is clutch with it being so close to everything yet far enough for some peace of mind. Please ensure you have the necessary docs in order and ready to go. We also have more options in the immediate and surrounding areas. We at Citihabitats have strong relationships with major owners throughout the city dating back over 20 years. With us, you're in good hands and we'll sort you out well. Note, this unit is occupied so visits are by appointment only.Rates advertised are set for the most economical time period provided by owner