Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NO FEE 1 month FREE beautiful alcove studio - Property Id: 307168



Enormous studio+foyer with a walk-in-closet. The apartment boasts square footage and closet space that is larger than most of our 1-bedrooms and a northern exposure that opens up to both river and Manhattan skyline views.



* Listed rent is net effective rent, based on a gross rent of $3865.00 and 1 Month Free`

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/41-river-ter-new-york-ny/307168

Property Id 307168



(RLNE5949685)