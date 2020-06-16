41 Bond Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym hot tub

THE EPITOME OF DOWNTOWN CHIC



Exquisite Duplex Penthouse on coveted Bond Street. It is immediately apparent upon entry from your private keyed elevator why this is truly a special, one-of-a-kind penthouse.



Framed by the floor-to-ceiling 10'' 6" windows, one of the most mesmerizing and cinematic views of the Downtown Manhattan skyline unfolds almost immediately. The impressive open living and dining room spans nearly 50 feet, naturally lit by sun pouring in from the south and east. There is a balcony off the kitchen and dining room ideal for sunrises and early morning coffee. A half bath, wet bar and extra-large walk-in pantry make this stunning great room complete.



Heading past your private elevator to the bedrooms is the serene Master suite flanked by a long, private, landscaped terrace overlooking Bond Street. Inside the suite, you''ll enjoy a massive custom-built walk-in closet and a master bathroom featuring an over-sized windowed spa-like Carrera marble bath, glass enclosed walk-in shower, and private water closet room. The master bath also has its own access to the private terrace.



The second bedroom, also on the main level, shares access to the same private terrace as the master. This bedroom has an abundance of custom closets and an en suite bath.



Moving upstairs to the solarium, you are met with more stunning views to the east, south, and west. There is a large terrace facing west and a second long half-wrapped terrace to the south and east. Perfect for a Peloton workout or a relaxing drink with friends, the multi-purpose solarium comes complete with a gas fireplace and half bath.



- 2,960 interior square feet

- 1,440 exterior square feet

- 2 bedrooms

- 2.2 bathrooms

- 7.5" Austrian oak wood floors

- 10' 6" Ceilings

- 2 gas fireplaces.



TRULY, A MUST SEE.