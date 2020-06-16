All apartments in New York
41 Bond Street

41 Bond Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

41 Bond Street, New York, NY 10012
NoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH · Avail. now

$40,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
hot tub
THE EPITOME OF DOWNTOWN CHIC

Exquisite Duplex Penthouse on coveted Bond Street. It is immediately apparent upon entry from your private keyed elevator why this is truly a special, one-of-a-kind penthouse.

Framed by the floor-to-ceiling 10'' 6" windows, one of the most mesmerizing and cinematic views of the Downtown Manhattan skyline unfolds almost immediately. The impressive open living and dining room spans nearly 50 feet, naturally lit by sun pouring in from the south and east. There is a balcony off the kitchen and dining room ideal for sunrises and early morning coffee. A half bath, wet bar and extra-large walk-in pantry make this stunning great room complete.

Heading past your private elevator to the bedrooms is the serene Master suite flanked by a long, private, landscaped terrace overlooking Bond Street. Inside the suite, you''ll enjoy a massive custom-built walk-in closet and a master bathroom featuring an over-sized windowed spa-like Carrera marble bath, glass enclosed walk-in shower, and private water closet room. The master bath also has its own access to the private terrace.

The second bedroom, also on the main level, shares access to the same private terrace as the master. This bedroom has an abundance of custom closets and an en suite bath.

Moving upstairs to the solarium, you are met with more stunning views to the east, south, and west. There is a large terrace facing west and a second long half-wrapped terrace to the south and east. Perfect for a Peloton workout or a relaxing drink with friends, the multi-purpose solarium comes complete with a gas fireplace and half bath.

- 2,960 interior square feet
- 1,440 exterior square feet
- 2 bedrooms
- 2.2 bathrooms
- 7.5" Austrian oak wood floors
- 10' 6" Ceilings
- 2 gas fireplaces.

TRULY, A MUST SEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Bond Street have any available units?
41 Bond Street has a unit available for $40,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 Bond Street have?
Some of 41 Bond Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Bond Street currently offering any rent specials?
41 Bond Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Bond Street pet-friendly?
No, 41 Bond Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 41 Bond Street offer parking?
No, 41 Bond Street does not offer parking.
Does 41 Bond Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 Bond Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Bond Street have a pool?
No, 41 Bond Street does not have a pool.
Does 41 Bond Street have accessible units?
No, 41 Bond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Bond Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Bond Street does not have units with dishwashers.
