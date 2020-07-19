Amenities

Residence 4B at 407 Park Avenue South is an incredibly bright and south-facing corner one bedroom with a balcony situated in the heart of NoMad. This optimally laid out and spacious home features a 23' long living room, a large, windowed kitchen, double exposures facing south and east and a recently gut renovated bathroom. Best of all, 4B features a 55 square foot private outdoor space off the living room which faces south over the trees along 28th Street. Set up outdoor dining, work from your balcony or simply enjoy the fresh air, all in the comfort of your own home.



Upon entering this airy home there is an immediate feeling of spaciousness. The living and dining rooms can easily accommodate large scale pieces of furniture and all rooms in the home benefit from two exposures facing south and east. The windowed kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances, tons of prep space and all the cabinetry you need. 4B's king-sized bedroom features the corner double exposure and is a cozy sanctuary tucked away from the rest of the home. The bathroom has been recently gut renovated from top to bottom and is clad in subway tile from wall to wall and on the tub surround. A custom oak vanity, the matte black hardware, industrial chic sconce and oversized penny tiles complete the bathroom's handsome and fresh aesthetic. There are also 4 large closets and 11 windows total in the home.



The Ascot at 407 Park Avenue South is a full-service cooperative with a doorman, live in resident manager, state-of-the-art gym, on-site bike storage and laundry facilities, as well as an incredible furnished rooftop with a kitchen, outdoor shower and spectacular views.