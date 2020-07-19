All apartments in New York
Find more places like 407 Park Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
407 Park Avenue South
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:09 PM

407 Park Avenue South

407 Park Avenue South · (646) 980-3258
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Kips Bay
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

407 Park Avenue South, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-B · Avail. now

$3,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
Residence 4B at 407 Park Avenue South is an incredibly bright and south-facing corner one bedroom with a balcony situated in the heart of NoMad. This optimally laid out and spacious home features a 23' long living room, a large, windowed kitchen, double exposures facing south and east and a recently gut renovated bathroom. Best of all, 4B features a 55 square foot private outdoor space off the living room which faces south over the trees along 28th Street. Set up outdoor dining, work from your balcony or simply enjoy the fresh air, all in the comfort of your own home.

Upon entering this airy home there is an immediate feeling of spaciousness. The living and dining rooms can easily accommodate large scale pieces of furniture and all rooms in the home benefit from two exposures facing south and east. The windowed kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances, tons of prep space and all the cabinetry you need. 4B's king-sized bedroom features the corner double exposure and is a cozy sanctuary tucked away from the rest of the home. The bathroom has been recently gut renovated from top to bottom and is clad in subway tile from wall to wall and on the tub surround. A custom oak vanity, the matte black hardware, industrial chic sconce and oversized penny tiles complete the bathroom's handsome and fresh aesthetic. There are also 4 large closets and 11 windows total in the home.

The Ascot at 407 Park Avenue South is a full-service cooperative with a doorman, live in resident manager, state-of-the-art gym, on-site bike storage and laundry facilities, as well as an incredible furnished rooftop with a kitchen, outdoor shower and spectacular views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Park Avenue South have any available units?
407 Park Avenue South has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 Park Avenue South have?
Some of 407 Park Avenue South's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 Park Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
407 Park Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Park Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 407 Park Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 407 Park Avenue South offer parking?
No, 407 Park Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 407 Park Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 Park Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Park Avenue South have a pool?
No, 407 Park Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 407 Park Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 407 Park Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Park Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 Park Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 407 Park Avenue South?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
The Caldwell
1520 York Ave
New York, NY 10028
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
4 EAST 89TH STREET
4 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity