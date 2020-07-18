All apartments in New York
New York, NY
407 Amsterdam Avenue
407 Amsterdam Avenue

407 Amsterdam Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

407 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment in the Upper West Side! Large amount of living space including two queen size bedrooms, and a cozy living area! Kitchen features extensive cabinet space and stainless steel appliances, including a full-size fridge, dishwasher, and microwave. Unit includes washer and dryer, hardwood floors and great natural light throughout, large closets, and brand new bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Amsterdam Avenue have any available units?
407 Amsterdam Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 Amsterdam Avenue have?
Some of 407 Amsterdam Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 Amsterdam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
407 Amsterdam Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Amsterdam Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 407 Amsterdam Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 407 Amsterdam Avenue offer parking?
No, 407 Amsterdam Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 407 Amsterdam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 Amsterdam Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Amsterdam Avenue have a pool?
No, 407 Amsterdam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 407 Amsterdam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 407 Amsterdam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Amsterdam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 Amsterdam Avenue has units with dishwashers.
