405 East 61st Street

A lovely retreat on Manhattan's Upper East Side! This chic 3 bedroom apartment includes conveniences like flat-screen TV, dining table for 4 and traditional kitchen appliances. Located on the 5th floor of a traditional NYC walk-up. This apartment is steps away from the East River Park, where you can go bike riding and enjoy the views of the river.Features:** 5th floor of a walkup building** Standard kitchen appliances including microwave and oven** 2 queen and 1 full-sized bed in the unit** Sofa bed in the living area** Flat-screen TV with basic channels** Wifi ready** Heated and air-conditioned** Dining table seats 4** Units available 1-12 monthsLocation: The Lenox Hill Neighborhood within the Upper East Side is home to some of New York's finest attractions. Enjoy the tranquility of Central Park just outside your window. Steps away from New York's finest department stores including Henri Bendel and Barneys as well as Fifth avenue boutiques like Cartier, Gucci, and Jimmy Choo.A short walk to Museum Mile, home to The Guggenheim Museum, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Whitney, The Museum, and The National Academy Museum.Enjoy the delicious cooking at Daniel. Unwind with a drink at The Baker St. Pub or the Blue Room, just minutes away on foot.Few walks from 4 and 5 express trains as well as the 6 local train at 59th/Lexington and 68th St and Hunter College.Rates advertised are set for the most economical time period provided by owner