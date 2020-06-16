All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 AM

405 East 61st Street

405 East 61st Street · (212) 683-8300
Location

405 East 61st Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5B · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

air conditioning
microwave
internet access
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
internet access
A lovely retreat on Manhattan's Upper East Side! This chic 3 bedroom apartment includes conveniences like flat-screen TV, dining table for 4 and traditional kitchen appliances. Located on the 5th floor of a traditional NYC walk-up. This apartment is steps away from the East River Park, where you can go bike riding and enjoy the views of the river.Features:** 5th floor of a walkup building** Standard kitchen appliances including microwave and oven** 2 queen and 1 full-sized bed in the unit** Sofa bed in the living area** Flat-screen TV with basic channels** Wifi ready** Heated and air-conditioned** Dining table seats 4** Units available 1-12 monthsLocation: The Lenox Hill Neighborhood within the Upper East Side is home to some of New York's finest attractions. Enjoy the tranquility of Central Park just outside your window. Steps away from New York's finest department stores including Henri Bendel and Barneys as well as Fifth avenue boutiques like Cartier, Gucci, and Jimmy Choo.A short walk to Museum Mile, home to The Guggenheim Museum, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Whitney, The Museum, and The National Academy Museum.Enjoy the delicious cooking at Daniel. Unwind with a drink at The Baker St. Pub or the Blue Room, just minutes away on foot.Few walks from 4 and 5 express trains as well as the 6 local train at 59th/Lexington and 68th St and Hunter College.Rates advertised are set for the most economical time period provided by owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 East 61st Street have any available units?
405 East 61st Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 East 61st Street have?
Some of 405 East 61st Street's amenities include air conditioning, microwave, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 East 61st Street currently offering any rent specials?
405 East 61st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 East 61st Street pet-friendly?
No, 405 East 61st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 405 East 61st Street offer parking?
No, 405 East 61st Street does not offer parking.
Does 405 East 61st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 East 61st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 East 61st Street have a pool?
No, 405 East 61st Street does not have a pool.
Does 405 East 61st Street have accessible units?
No, 405 East 61st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 405 East 61st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 East 61st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
