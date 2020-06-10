All apartments in New York
404 Park Avenue South

404 Park Avenue South · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

404 Park Avenue South, New York, NY 10016
NoMad

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17-A · Avail. now

$35,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
Spectacular 3 bed, 3.5 bath penthouse condo in the highly sought-after Nomad neighborhood with dramatic 11-5 ceilings, designed to capture the extraordinary natural light that pours through the oversized casement windows. The open floor plan, eight inch wide brushed oak plank floors, original beams in the ceiling, fireplace and signature millwork are just some of the special details throughout. The open chef's kitchen is outfitted in Bulthaup Alpine White cabinetry, Miele appliances and Chambolle marble countertops. Retreat to your master suite with floor to ceiling windows, huge walk-in closet and five-fixture master bathroom. The building, named Huys (the Dutch word for house) was originally converted in 2015 and designed by world-renowned designer Piet Boon. Conveniently located at the crossroads of Nomad and the Flatiron and equipped with full-time concierge, resident manager, roof deck, residence lounge, gym, children's playroom, cold and resident storage, this unique conversion provides everything you are looking for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Park Avenue South have any available units?
404 Park Avenue South has a unit available for $35,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 Park Avenue South have?
Some of 404 Park Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Park Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
404 Park Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Park Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 404 Park Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 404 Park Avenue South offer parking?
No, 404 Park Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 404 Park Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Park Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Park Avenue South have a pool?
No, 404 Park Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 404 Park Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 404 Park Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Park Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 Park Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
