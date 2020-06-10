404 Park Avenue South

Amenities

Spectacular 3 bed, 3.5 bath penthouse condo in the highly sought-after Nomad neighborhood with dramatic 11-5 ceilings, designed to capture the extraordinary natural light that pours through the oversized casement windows. The open floor plan, eight inch wide brushed oak plank floors, original beams in the ceiling, fireplace and signature millwork are just some of the special details throughout. The open chef's kitchen is outfitted in Bulthaup Alpine White cabinetry, Miele appliances and Chambolle marble countertops. Retreat to your master suite with floor to ceiling windows, huge walk-in closet and five-fixture master bathroom. The building, named Huys (the Dutch word for house) was originally converted in 2015 and designed by world-renowned designer Piet Boon. Conveniently located at the crossroads of Nomad and the Flatiron and equipped with full-time concierge, resident manager, roof deck, residence lounge, gym, children's playroom, cold and resident storage, this unique conversion provides everything you are looking for.