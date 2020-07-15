401 West 47th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities

Access can be arranged!



Video upon request.



True two bedroom home with a brand new WASHER/DRYER, spacious living room, a new windowed kitchen with DISHWASHER, a windowed bathroom and great closet space. Each bedroom can fit a queen bed and both rooms have closets.



Located in the heart of Hell's Kitchen steps from the C,E,N,R,Q,S,1,2,3 trains. And fabulous restaurants, bars and shops are all right around the corner. Please inquire for more information!,This is it! A true two bedroom home with a brand new WASHER/DRYER, spacious living room, a new windowed kitchen with DISHWASHER, a windowed bathroom and great closet space. Each bedroom can fit a queen bed and both rooms have closets.



Located in the heart of Hell's Kitchen steps from the C,E,N,R,Q,S,1,2,3 trains. And fabulous restaurants, bars and shops are all right around the corner. Come check it out. Easy deal.