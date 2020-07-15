All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

401 West 47th Street

401 West 47th Street · (203) 309-9928
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$2,979

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Access can be arranged!

Video upon request.

True two bedroom home with a brand new WASHER/DRYER, spacious living room, a new windowed kitchen with DISHWASHER, a windowed bathroom and great closet space. Each bedroom can fit a queen bed and both rooms have closets.

True two bedroom home with a brand new WASHER/DRYER, spacious living room, a new windowed kitchen with DISHWASHER, a windowed bathroom and great closet space. Each bedroom can fit a queen bed and both rooms have closets.

Located in the heart of Hell's Kitchen steps from the C,E,N,R,Q,S,1,2,3 trains. And fabulous restaurants, bars and shops are all right around the corner.

Located in the heart of Hell's Kitchen steps from the C,E,N,R,Q,S,1,2,3 trains. And fabulous restaurants, bars and shops are all right around the corner. Come check it out. Easy deal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 West 47th Street have any available units?
401 West 47th Street has a unit available for $2,979 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 401 West 47th Street currently offering any rent specials?
401 West 47th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 West 47th Street pet-friendly?
No, 401 West 47th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 401 West 47th Street offer parking?
No, 401 West 47th Street does not offer parking.
Does 401 West 47th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 West 47th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 West 47th Street have a pool?
No, 401 West 47th Street does not have a pool.
Does 401 West 47th Street have accessible units?
No, 401 West 47th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 401 West 47th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 West 47th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 401 West 47th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 West 47th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
