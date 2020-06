Amenities

This pin-drop quiet one bedroom unit is has a spacious living room and bedroom as well as a windowed kitchen with dishwasher, bathroom with tub, cherrywood floors. It has views over the backyard gardens of the block. The building offers a 24 hour Doorman, fitness room, storage room, laundry as well as a shared roof deck.