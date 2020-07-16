Amenities

Beautiful 2-Bedroom Apartment Now Available!



Contact us to:



1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent



Welcome to 401 East 50th Street! Apartment 1C is a beautifully renovated two-bedroom East 50th Street and 1st Avenue. The apartment features a windowed kitchen and bathroom, premium stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, and ample closet space.



Interior Features:



Full Sized Bedrooms

Large and Spacious Living Area

Ample Closet Space

Modern Kitchen

Stainless Steel Appliances

Dishwasher



Located in one of the most vibrant places in Manhattan. Surrounded by eclectic top-rated restaurants, bars and cafes. Enjoy your weekend exploring the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and or Central Park. This building is complimented by easy access to public transportation with Grand Central just a few blocks away. Look no further and make 401 E 50th Street your new place to call home!



Equal Housing Opportunity!



-Rent advertised is net effective 2 months free on a 12 month lease



,The gross rent is $3,800/month (net rent $3,420). Tenants will pay the gross rent monthly and receive two months free rent on a 20-22 month lease (6th month & last month). Guarantors accepted, and basic financial parameters apply. Available 9/1. 1/2 month free on an 8-10 month lease (net rent $3,563).



Available in an outstanding, exclusive Midtown East building, this two-bedroom apartment represents the finest in craftsmanship, touting an incredible merging of calculated modern design and pleasing pre-war charm.



Newly renovated unit retains original details such as tasteful crown molding, and eye pleasing stained wide plank hardwood floors.



Living/dining room is bright and expansive, with oversized, west-facing windows welcoming in plenty of natural light.



Two bedrooms with enough space for a full compliment of furniture and a queen-size bed, along with a closet.



Kitchen outfitted with custom cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances, including a convenient dishwasher and 24' range oven/stove combo, plus a deep sink and long countertops.



Bathroom features a beautiful custom-tiled stand up shower with a glass door.

Laundry located in the building.