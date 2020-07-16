All apartments in New York
401 East 50th Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:32 PM

401 East 50th Street

401 East 50th Street · (718) 222-0211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 East 50th Street, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-B · Avail. now

$2,979

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2-Bedroom Apartment Now Available!

Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

Welcome to 401 East 50th Street! Apartment 1C is a beautifully renovated two-bedroom East 50th Street and 1st Avenue. The apartment features a windowed kitchen and bathroom, premium stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, and ample closet space.

Interior Features:

Full Sized Bedrooms
Large and Spacious Living Area
Ample Closet Space
Modern Kitchen
Stainless Steel Appliances
Dishwasher

Located in one of the most vibrant places in Manhattan. Surrounded by eclectic top-rated restaurants, bars and cafes. Enjoy your weekend exploring the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and or Central Park. This building is complimented by easy access to public transportation with Grand Central just a few blocks away. Look no further and make 401 E 50th Street your new place to call home!

Equal Housing Opportunity!

-Rent advertised is net effective 2 months free on a 12 month lease

,The gross rent is $3,800/month (net rent $3,420). Tenants will pay the gross rent monthly and receive two months free rent on a 20-22 month lease (6th month & last month). Guarantors accepted, and basic financial parameters apply. Available 9/1. 1/2 month free on an 8-10 month lease (net rent $3,563).

Available in an outstanding, exclusive Midtown East building, this two-bedroom apartment represents the finest in craftsmanship, touting an incredible merging of calculated modern design and pleasing pre-war charm.

Newly renovated unit retains original details such as tasteful crown molding, and eye pleasing stained wide plank hardwood floors.

Living/dining room is bright and expansive, with oversized, west-facing windows welcoming in plenty of natural light.

Two bedrooms with enough space for a full compliment of furniture and a queen-size bed, along with a closet.

Kitchen outfitted with custom cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances, including a convenient dishwasher and 24' range oven/stove combo, plus a deep sink and long countertops.

Bathroom features a beautiful custom-tiled stand up shower with a glass door.
Laundry located in the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 East 50th Street have any available units?
401 East 50th Street has a unit available for $2,979 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 East 50th Street have?
Some of 401 East 50th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 East 50th Street currently offering any rent specials?
401 East 50th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 East 50th Street pet-friendly?
No, 401 East 50th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 401 East 50th Street offer parking?
No, 401 East 50th Street does not offer parking.
Does 401 East 50th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 East 50th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 East 50th Street have a pool?
No, 401 East 50th Street does not have a pool.
Does 401 East 50th Street have accessible units?
No, 401 East 50th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 401 East 50th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 East 50th Street has units with dishwashers.
