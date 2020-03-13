Amenities
400 WEST 56TH STREET #5E
NO FEE!!
ABOUT APT 5E: LG Washer/Dryer Combo, Wall-Mounted Fujitsu Air Conditioning & Heating Units (w/ Remote Control), Spacious Living Room, Exposed Brick Throughout, Recessed Lighting Throughout, Baseboard Moldings, Gorgeous Wood Plank Flooring, High Ceilings, Window Treatments Included
CHEF'S KITCHEN: Stunning Windowed Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, GE Microwave, Gas Range, GE Dishwasher, Stainless Sink w/ Gooseneck Faucet, Stylish Quartz Countertop, Soft-Close Drawers
ELEGANT BATHROOM: Large Windowed Bath w/ Designer Finishes, Kohler Pedestal Sink, Chic Subway & Penny Tiling, Danze Toilet w/ Soft-Close Lid, Chrome Delta Faucet & Rainfall shower, Mirrored Medicine Cabinet, Sleek Sliding Glass Shower Doors
ABOUT THE BUILDING: Steps to Columbus Circle, The Shops at Columbus Circle, and Central Park; Beautiful Lobby; Elegant Pre-War Details; Renovated Hallways; Steps to the 1/A/B/C/D at Columbus Circle and the N/Q/R at 57th-7th.