Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

400 West 56th Street

400 West 56th Street · (212) 864-4555
Location

400 West 56th Street, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-E · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
lobby
400 WEST 56TH STREET #5E

NO FEE!!

ABOUT APT 5E: LG Washer/Dryer Combo, Wall-Mounted Fujitsu Air Conditioning & Heating Units (w/ Remote Control), Spacious Living Room, Exposed Brick Throughout, Recessed Lighting Throughout, Baseboard Moldings, Gorgeous Wood Plank Flooring, High Ceilings, Window Treatments Included

CHEF'S KITCHEN: Stunning Windowed Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, GE Microwave, Gas Range, GE Dishwasher, Stainless Sink w/ Gooseneck Faucet, Stylish Quartz Countertop, Soft-Close Drawers

ELEGANT BATHROOM: Large Windowed Bath w/ Designer Finishes, Kohler Pedestal Sink, Chic Subway & Penny Tiling, Danze Toilet w/ Soft-Close Lid, Chrome Delta Faucet & Rainfall shower, Mirrored Medicine Cabinet, Sleek Sliding Glass Shower Doors

ABOUT THE BUILDING: Steps to Columbus Circle, The Shops at Columbus Circle, and Central Park; Beautiful Lobby; Elegant Pre-War Details; Renovated Hallways; Steps to the 1/A/B/C/D at Columbus Circle and the N/Q/R at 57th-7th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 West 56th Street have any available units?
400 West 56th Street has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 West 56th Street have?
Some of 400 West 56th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 West 56th Street currently offering any rent specials?
400 West 56th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 West 56th Street pet-friendly?
No, 400 West 56th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 400 West 56th Street offer parking?
No, 400 West 56th Street does not offer parking.
Does 400 West 56th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 West 56th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 West 56th Street have a pool?
No, 400 West 56th Street does not have a pool.
Does 400 West 56th Street have accessible units?
No, 400 West 56th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 400 West 56th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 West 56th Street has units with dishwashers.
